Moneypenny Strengthens Customer Experience Offering with New Appointment

Moneypenny has welcomed Darren Stott to the team as a Customer Experience (CX) Specialist, strengthening its ability to help clients improve customer journeys and unlock growth through better experiences.

Darren joins Moneypenny to support work with clients in identifying practical opportunities to improve how they connect with their customers, from first enquiry through to long-term relationships. This includes CX conversations designed to uncover clear, actionable ways to enhance customer experience and maximise the value of every interaction.

Working closely with Moneypenny’s sales, account management and service teams, Darren will help clients identify gaps in their customer journeys, strengthen retention and uncover new revenue opportunities, enabling them to get more value from every customer interaction. His work will be embedded into client relationships, supporting scalable, repeatable approaches that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO of Moneypenny, said:

“Customer experience has always been at the heart of what we do, and as engagement across multiple channels and AI-driven journeys continues to evolve, we are increasingly advising clients on how to design better conversations. Darren’s experience builds on the strong support and excellent service we already provide, further strengthening our ability to turn great service into a lasting commercial advantage.”

Darren brings extensive experience in customer experience design and delivery, with a strong track record of improving performance through better customer journeys. Most recently, he worked with Shoosmiths, where he led CX initiatives within the Serious Injury division, delivering a 63% increase in engagement through newly qualified leads.

He also brings valuable client-side insight, having previously been a Moneypenny client himself while at Shoosmiths, using Moneypenny’s customer conversation services across multiple channels

Darren Stott said: