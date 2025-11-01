Moneypenny Launches Payment Taking and Appointment Booking Services

Moneypenny, the world’s customer conversation experts has announced two new services, Payment Taking and Appointment Booking, that complete high-intent customer calls there and then.

Drawing on Moneypenny’s team of expert PAs and trusted technology, the launch removes the handovers and follow ups that slow companies down. Callers can pay securely over the phone and get their slot confirmed in real time in a client’s diary.

The Appointment Booking service allows Moneypenny PAs to schedule, rearrange or cancel appointments during the call, capturing the details businesses need and updating calendars or booking platforms instantly. For Payment Taking, trained PAs process deposits, balances, invoices or gift vouchers on the spot and are fully PCI compliant and compatible with most virtual terminals, so customers do not face delays and in house teams are free to focus on their work.

“Great conversations end with something useful done,” said Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO of Moneypenny. “When a caller is ready to book or buy, they should not be pushed to a web form or asked to call back. By combining our brilliant people with proven technology, we book the slot, take the payment and finish the job on the first call. It is a better experience for customers, a more efficient model for businesses, and a straightforward way to improve conversion and cash flow.”

The services are particularly valuable for sectors where momentum matters, including beauty and wellness, restaurants and venues, entertainers and events, trades and home services, and professional firms, helping secure revenue in the moment and reducing payment chasing on anything chargeable, from maintenance bills to fees.

Proudly rooted in Wrexham and supporting clients across the UK and US, Moneypenny continues to invest in solutions that blend human expertise with smart automation to deliver right first-time outcomes and measurable results. Payment Taking and Appointment Booking are available immediately to new and existing Moneypenny clients.