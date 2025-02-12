Moneypenny Hosts Marketing Meetup Event with Industry Expert

Moneypenny, the world’s customer conversation experts, recently hosted an exclusive The Marketing Meetup (TMM) event, bringing together marketing professionals from across Wrexham and the north west for an evening of networking, insights, and thought leadership.

The highlight of the event was a fireside chat featuring renowned marketing expert Canberk Beker from ROAsted, who shared his invaluable perspectives on the state of the B2B go-to-market strategies.

Addressing an engaged audience of marketing professionals, Beker spoke candidly about the common challenges facing B2B GTM teams. He remarked:

“No matter where I go or who I meet, there’s a pattern across B2B GTM teams. Regardless of team size or budget, the challenges are the same. I hope that makes every marketer out there feel a little less hopeless. The problem is fundamental.”

The event, held as part of The Marketing Meetup’s ongoing series focuses on fostering meaningful discussions around strategy, execution, and innovation in marketing. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with peers, exchange ideas, and gain actionable insights from one of the industry's leading voices.

Hannah Stringer, Marketing Director at Moneypenny & Organiser for TMM Chester/Wrexham, expressed excitement about hosting such an impactful gathering:

“At Moneypenny, we are committed to supporting the marketing community and facilitating conversations that drive growth and success. Hosting this TMM event allowed us to bring together like-minded professionals and provide them with valuable knowledge and we were delighted to hear from Canberk Beker who shared his brilliant and hugely inspirational insights.”

Moneypenny continues to champion the marketing industry by creating opportunities and solutions for businesses. Events like these reinforce Moneypenny’s dedication to empowering businesses with the tools and expertise they need to thrive.