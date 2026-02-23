Moneypenny Celebrates Supporting Businesses Through 180 Million Customer Conversations

Moneypenny has reached a major milestone, having now handled more than 180 million calls on behalf of businesses and organisations since the year 2000.

The firm said each call represents a customer enquiry answered, an opportunity captured and a real human conversation delivered when it mattered most powered by the combination of expert people and smart technology.

If every call lasted just one minute, it would equal 125,000 days or 342 years of continuous conversation. The total call time is the equivalent of listening to Bohemian Rhapsody 30 million times which is 342 years of non-stop Freddie Mercury. It would also be enough to call every country in the world 923,923 times or call everyone in the UK two and a half times.

Jesper With-Fogstrup, CEO of Moneypenny, said: