Moneypenny Accredited as One of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work

Moneypenny has been accredited as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work in the ‘Big Organisations' category, recognising the company's positive workplace culture and commitment to its people across both the UK and US teams.

The national awards celebrate organisations that go above and beyond to support, develop and empower their employees, with accreditation based on independent employee feedback and engagement surveys.

Headquartered in Wrexham, with offices in Atlanta, Moneypenny was recognised for creating a supportive and inclusive environment where colleagues can thrive professionally and personally.

Wendy Swash, Chief Operating Officer at Moneypenny, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be accredited as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work. Our people are at the heart of Moneypenny and creating a culture where they feel valued, supported and inspired has always been hugely important to us. This recognition reflects the brilliant team we have built across both the UK and the US, and the passion and positivity our people bring every day.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards recognise organisations leading the way in areas including wellbeing, leadership, diversity and inclusion, and career development.

Moneypenny has built an international reputation for delivering outstanding customer conversations while maintaining a strong focus on employee wellbeing, flexibility and career progression.

Moneypenny is the leading customer conversations partner to businesses across the UK and US, blending exceptional people with proprietary AI technology to deliver trusted caller experiences at scale. With an award-winning culture and more than 25 years' experience handling over 180 million conversations, Moneypenny understands where automation adds value and when only a real person will deliver the empathy, judgement and trust that define reputations.

Supporting tens of thousands of clients around the clock and managing more than 40,000 conversations every day, Moneypenny goes beyond answering to fulfil caller needs, ensuring every customer contact is handled brilliantly – helping organisations respond consistently, protect their customer relationships and grow with confidence.

Founded in 2000 in Wrexham, North Wales, Moneypenny has grown from small start-up into a transatlantic team of over 1,000 colleagues across the UK and US.