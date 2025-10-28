Mona Lifting Celebrates 20 Years of Engineering Excellence

Anglesey-based engineering and lifting solutions provider, Mona Lifting, is celebrating its 20th anniversary — having grown its employee base by over 750% since launching in 2005.

By now, the company has exported bespoke fabricated and engineered items worldwide — contributing to sectors such as nuclear, renewables, water treatment and more.

A major player in the engineering and lifting industry across the UK and mainland Europe, Mona Lifting has contributed significantly to the local economy of north Wales, too — investing heavily in training and apprenticeship programmes to develop homegrown talent.

Working closely with Bangor University and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Mona Lifting offers a variety of apprenticeship schemes and work experience placements — with 30% of its 60 employees having benefited from such opportunities.

By providing well-paid, skilled jobs, the company is helping to retain talent in the region and contribute to the long-term prosperity of north Wales.

Steven Jones, co-founder of Mona Lifting alongside Robin Evans and Anita Davies, said:

“When we started out, we had big ambitions, but we never imagined how much we would grow. And it's all thanks to our dedicated team and the industry partners who have trusted us to deliver so many complex projects over the years. “It's not just about expanding the business; it's about doing it the right way, by supporting our employees, maintaining quality, and staying true to our values. We’re proud of what we've built and are excited for what the future holds.”

Beyond 2025, Mona Lifting aims to continue its expansion while maintaining its focus on sustainability, safety, and customer satisfaction and remaining committed to offering competitive salaries, career progression opportunities, and a supportive working environment.