Mon Timber Appoints New General Manager of Engineering

Mon Timber, a branch of leading timber supplier Premier Forest Products, has appointed Martin Hallam as General Manager of Engineering.

Martin joined the team at Mon Timber as Business Development Manager last year, excelling in building and strengthening customer relationships and continued positive promotion of products to suppliers.

As Mon Timber looks to develop their engineering services following customer demand, Martin was promoted to lead the division from their site in Newport. His day-to-day management of the branch, working closely with the yard staff, office team and sales team, will help ensure lead-times are kept to a minimum and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront.

Martin has also played a part in the development of the newly launched timber engineering facility at Duchy Timber based in Cornwall, as they look to expand their territorial reach across South Wales and the West. Both engineering sites focus on the design and off-site manufacture of roof truss and floor joist solutions.

Martin said:

“I am thoroughly enjoying my time at Mon Timber and am pleased to be promoted to a leadership role where I can continue to enhance our exceptional engineering service for our customers. In fact, our lead times have already improved and we are achieving project turnarounds of one week. “I’m looking forward to continuing the already fantastic growth of the division and ensuring that Mon Timber Engineering is at the front of customers minds for every project that they’re working on.”

Terry Edgell, Co-Founder and CEO at Premier Forest Products, said:

“We’re delighted to have Martin at the helm of the engineering division at Mon Timber Newport. Since joining us last year, his expertise has been invaluable, making him the natural choice for the role. I’m excited to see his vision unfold as he continues to enhance our service and support for our customers.”

Premier Forest Products Ltd is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, wholesale distribution, milling, processing, merchanting and manufacture of timber products from multiple sites across the UK.