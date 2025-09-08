Moka United Completes Acquisition of Affiniture Cards Limited Following FCA Approval

Moka United has successfully completed its acquisition of Wrexham-based Affiniture Cards Limited after securing approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The acquisition strengthens Moka United’s international footprint, equipping the company with a more agile and inclusive business model across the UK and beyond, it said. Affiniture Cards Limited, which holds the UK franchise for Diners Club International, provides Moka United with direct access to the global payments network.

Halim Memiş, CEO of Moka United, said:

“This acquisition is more than just a regulatory checkpoint; it is a global recognition of our fintech expertise and credibility. At Moka United, our mission has always been to push the boundaries of digital banking by delivering secure, fast, and user-focused solutions. With RUUT, we are shaping a future where financial access is more open and inclusive. “The UK, with its vibrant and forward-looking fintech ecosystem, offers us not only a gateway to Europe and global markets but also a place where innovation and trust go hand in hand. It is here that we see the opportunity to scale our vision, build meaningful partnerships, and contribute to an ecosystem that inspires the future of global finance.”

Jonathan Back, CEO of Affiniture Cards Limited, said: