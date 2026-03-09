Modern Community Living Homes Launched on Cardiff’s Bute Street

Cardiff’s newest Community Living scheme, providing sustainable homes for older people has been launched in Butetown.

Built on the site of the former Brandon Tool Hire on Bute Street, Llys Mattan is a development of 45 one and two-bedroom, flexible apartments, alongside communal facilities, residents’ roof garden and dedicated spaces designed to support independent living while encouraging social connection and community life.

Now nearing completion, it forms part of the council’s older person’s accommodation programme, following the recent launches of the Llys Y Goetre ‘housing with care’ scheme in St Mellons and Ty’r Groes Community Living on Leckwith Rd. A total of 10 new schemes are included in the programme that will deliver 620 new older person apartments throughout the city.

Delivered by Hale Construction and with support from Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant, the new building has been named in honour of Mahmood Hussein Mattan and his family. Mahmood was a merchant seaman who lived in Butetown and was wrongfully convicted of murder in the 1950s. His conviction was quashed in 1998 and his family remain longstanding members of the Butetown community.

The launch included the unveiling of a plaque honouring Mahmood and his family by Vaughan Gething, MS for Cardiff South and Penarth and MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, Stephen Doughty.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne said:

“Llys Mattan reflects our commitment to ensuring that new developments are rooted in the communities they serve. “This scheme is not only about providing high‑quality homes for older residents, but about recognising Butetown’s rich history and ensuring it is respected and remembered. I’m very grateful to Cllr Saeed Ebrahim for championing the name and the meaningful impact this will have within the community, where members of the Mattan family continue to live.”

Llys Mattan will provide a new home for residents living in Nelson House following the council’s decision to repurpose the high-rise block for family accommodation. Residents are expected to move into their new homes during the summer months.

On-site communal facilities including electric scooter charging and storage, bicycle storage, activity rooms, a residents’ lounge, medical suite, guest suites, laundry room and landscaped communal gardens.

Ground source heat pumps have been installed as a clean and alternative energy source to gas and PV panels reduce the demand of electric, helping to minimise the environmental impact of the building and reduce ongoing running costs for tenants.

Local girls’ gymnastics club, Fantastic Gymnastics, has been selected as the community group to lease the community facility on the ground floor of the development.

Tom Bevan, Operations Director at JG Hale Group Ltd, said:

“Today’s visit and plaque unveiling serves as a brilliant reminder of how integral the Butetown community have been in shaping the Llys Mattan development. Built with futureproofing in mind, we’re proud to have partnered with Cardiff Council to create 45 beautiful, high-quality, sustainable apartments fit for future generations of the community.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

“Llys Mattan is a brilliant example of how modern developments can combine quality housing and community respect. As well as offering older residents sustainable homes designed around their needs, this scheme also importantly reflects the history of Butetown and honours the Mattan family's place within it. “That’s what the Social Housing Grant is here to do — fund homes that make a real difference to people's lives and to communities — and we’re committed to backing schemes like this right across Wales.”

Cardiff Council is delivering a housing development programme to help tackle the city’s acute housing pressures and growing demand for affordable homes.

The programme will deliver more than 4,000 new homes across Cardiff, including 2,800 new council homes for rent alongside homes for sale.

The programme includes traditional new‑build council housing, low‑carbon and modular homes, and specialist schemes such as Community Living developments like Llys Mattan for older people, with delivery taking place across dozens of sites city‑wide.