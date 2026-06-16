Mobile Signal Blackspots Wiped Out Across Rural Wales as 4G Masts Are Switched On

A total of 11 4G masts have been activated in Wales this year thanks to the Shared Rural Network – a partnership between government and mobile network operators to improve mobile signal in hard-to-reach rural areas.

It brings the total number of masts in Wales to 55. Areas now in range of the coverage include Nant Gwynant in Snowdonia, Capel y Ffin near Abergavenny, and Manafon near Welshpool.

Better mobile coverage will help rural businesses stay in touch with customers and suppliers, manage deliveries and keep staff connected while working across large or remote areas. It will also give local communities more reliable access to services, work and everyday communication, while helping people get support more quickly in an emergency.

UK Telecoms Minister Liz Lloyd said:

“The Shared Rural Network is helping bring every part of the UK into the digital age, including some of Wales’s most remote communities. “From Yr Wyddfa to Powis Castle, these upgrades will make it easier for local communities to access vital services, stay in touch and for businesses to grow. “The switching on of these masts shows how government investment is improving mobile coverage in the places that need it most.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Residents and businesses in rural communities all over Wales need access to fast and reliable mobile coverage to stay in touch day-to-day as well as get help quickly in emergencies. “Hitting this milestone means that more people In Wales have better access to the services they need. It is an important step in our mission to grow the Welsh economy by supporting businesses to succeed and creating opportunities in every corner of Wales.”

Across Great Britain, more than 140 4G masts have been activated thanks to government funding for the SRN. The vast majority involve upgrades to existing masts rather than building new infrastructure.