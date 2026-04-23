Mobile Network Coverage to Get Boost in Denbighshire

Mobile network coverage is set to be boosted across Denbighshire.

Denbighshire County Council’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team are working on a project to use local authority assets to help boost mobile network reach around the county.

The Open Access Agreement work will allow the council to make selected assets, mostly street lighting columns, available for the installation of small-cell mobile technology to enhance coverage.

The small cells assist with increasing capacity without major infrastructure needed. Once installed they have the capacity to improve digital connectivity for residents and businesses, offering more reliable access to the internet.

Following signing of an agreement, a mobile network operator will determine if locating their small cells on council assets would support boosting their network.

The council would retain full control over which of its assets may be used for small‑cell deployment to make sure installation meets all technical, safety and operational standards.

Any development of the small cell technology is cost neutral to the council, and mobile network operators will pay an agreed annual fee for the location of the small cells on assets.

Each Open Access Agreement will operate for a 15‑year initial term, providing stability for operators considering investment while offering long‑term clarity for the council. Operators would be responsible for all costs associated with surveys, power supply, installation, maintenance and the eventual removal of equipment. They will be also required to hold appropriate insurance, including public and employer liability cover, and to indemnify the Council against any damage or loss arising from their equipment or activities.

Helen Vaughan-Evans, Head of Corporate Support Service: Performance, Digital & Assets, said: