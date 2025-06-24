Mobile Data to Help Shape Decision Making in Seaside Resort

Traders in a seaside town can benefit from data that will help shape decision-making and identify customer trends.

Driven by the Welsh Government-funded Smart Towns Wales project with the backing of Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, Menter Môn conducted a study of consumer statistics in the coastal resort, using BT Active Intelligence Data to track footfall and demographic information.

Delivered by High Street Data Advisor Medi Parry-Williams – founder of Making Places Work (MPW) – they focused on four sections of Rhyl: Vale Road, the town centre, the seafront and areas around the new Queen’s Market on West Parade.

Medi hopes retailers and independent traders will utilise the information and capitalise on opportunities to learn more about their customers.

“The data can tell a town centre where people are coming from, how long they stay, give a profile of customers and provide businesses with pivotal information,” said Medi. “Traders in Rhyl can contact us for more advice and support, where we can drill down into the detail and tell them who is visiting and when, what their busiest days and times are and more. “It is an important investment by Smart Towns Wales which is invaluable to smaller independent businesses, so we hope they will make the most of it, to strategise for the future and help boost the town’s economy.”

The data was recorded over a period of months including last December, when footfall in the town centre was at its highest each day between 11am and 3pm.

The 65+ and 25-34 years old age ranges were the most represented, with the majority in the ‘low income’ group, which would not include retirees.

International visitors on the days studied were primarily from India, Ireland, Nigeria, Malta and the Netherlands, and the high street experienced the most footfall, followed by Vale Road and the seafront.

Rhyl Neighbourhood Board and Smart Towns Wales will hold a workshop as part of the developing Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign, to be held at Costigan’s Co-Working Space in Bodfor Street on Thursday July 17 from 6pm-8pm.

The event will bring together businesses to gauge their feedback and provide input into a £20 million regeneration strategy for Rhyl from the UK Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods programme, a 10-year vision for the town to help revitalise local areas and fight deprivation by zeroing in on three goals: thriving places, stronger communities, and taking back control.

Savills Director and the Board’s Strategic Advisor Nick Bennett encouraged small businesses to be proactive in attending the event and utilising data that could benefit trade.

“Retailers and small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and now more than ever, they have the opportunity to thrive by leveraging one-to-one support, attending free local events, and making the most of data-driven insights into customer behaviour and footfall,” said Nick. “These tools not only help businesses respond to current trends but also play a vital role in strengthening the local economy. “When we support businesses to make more informed decisions, we lay the groundwork for sustainable regeneration and long-term prosperity across our high streets, so I hope we see lots of people at the event.”

To attend the free event on July 17, visit Eventbrite: Business Engagement Event / Digwyddiad Ymgysylltu Busnes Tickets, Thu, Jul 17, 2025 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite

For more information or to book a free one-to-one consultation, email smarttowns@mentermon.com. To find out more about case studies delivered by the Smart Towns Wales team, visit: https://www.smarttowns.cymru/en/case-studies.

Take the Our Rhyl / Ein Rhyl survey here, giving your feedback and ideas for the strategy: English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ourRhyl. Welsh: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EinRhyl