MM Packaging Partners with Farrall’s Group to Reduce Carbon Footprint Through Electric Shunt Truck

MM Packaging Deeside has bolstered its sustainability credentials by adding an electric shunt truck to its operation.

The project, in association with Farrall’s Group, is set to cut 15 tonnes per annum of carbon for MM Packaging, with the vehicle shifting materials from its manufacturing site to its warehouse.

The vehicle has a 240kw and Farrall’s Group is charging it through solar energy from its facility, which has a total capacity of 552kwh. The distance between MM Packaging’s manufacturing site and its warehouse is 1,200 yards (0.4miles).

In addition, the investment also includes a Jost KKS system. This allows drivers to automatically control and monitor the entire coupling and uncoupling process via a remote control from the cab. Further automation to the process comes through a system from Joloda Hydraroll, which assists with loading on and off the truck. It helps reduce manual labour, promoting a safer working environment. The electric shunt truck was supplied by Volvo truck dealership Thomas Hardie Commercials.

Operational efficiency is critical for MM Packaging as it moves stock from factory to warehouse over 24/7 period. Trailers can now be emptied in three minutes, and each part of the workflow is operated at ground level. The Jost KKS automated coupling system further reduces the risk of human error. Three trailers are incorporated onto the Joloda system.

“This project has been a real collaborative effort with Farrall’s Group, who have used all their expertise and know-how,” said MM Packaging Managing Director Julian Freeman. “It underlines our commitment to the environment by further reducing our carbon footprint. It also demonstrates our ability to innovate through our investment to further automate the site.” “There has been a joint vision on improving carbon footprint and productivity,” added Farrall’s Group Managing Director Matthew Farrall. “This is a positive starting point for MM Packaging on their Electric Vehicle journey and a big step to meet their Scope 3 emissions targets. The investment in automation also helps create a safer working environment for MM Packaging.”

Scope 3 emissions usually account for more than 70 per cent of a business’s carbon footprint. It covers all indirect emissions (not included in Scope 2) that occur in the value chain of the reporting company, including both upstream and downstream emissions.