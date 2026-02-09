Mixed Picture for Wales SME Finance as Barriers Remain

A new report by the British Business Bank and Economic Intelligence Wales shows that while most Welsh SMEs remain financially stable, many continue to face barriers to accessing finance and are less likely than their counterparts in other devolved nations to seek funding for future growth.

The Wales SME Access to Finance Report 2026 has found that 66% of Welsh SMEs are currently using external finance, and eight in ten (80%) report a positive cash flow position. Despite this, 19% of smaller Welsh businesses reported experiencing barriers to accessing finance, the highest proportion among the devolved nations.

The report also highlights a more cautious outlook among Welsh SMEs when it comes to future investment. Just 17% of Welsh businesses expect to require additional finance over the next year, compared with 42% in Northern Ireland and 47% in Scotland. While 62% of Welsh SMEs that anticipate needing finance say they are confident about securing it, overall demand for funding remains lower than elsewhere in the UK.

Regional variations within Wales are also evident. SMEs based in North Wales and South West Wales were more likely to report barriers to finance (both 21%), while South West Wales businesses were least likely to feel confident about securing additional funding. At the same time, SMEs in South East Wales were most likely to report a finance requirement above £250,000, reflecting differing growth profiles across regions.

The findings underline the importance of a diverse and accessible finance ecosystem to support business investment, innovation and growth across all parts of Wales.

Susan Nightingale, Director UK Network, British Business Bank, said:

“Welsh businesses continue to show resilience and confidence, with most reporting positive cash flow and steady growth expectations. Yet, clear regional and structural differences remain in access to finance, particularly for smaller businesses and sole traders. With Wales recording the highest share of smaller businesses experiencing barriers to finance among the devolved nations, it is vital that all businesses, wherever they are in the country, have the knowledge, confidence and support to secure the right finance for them. This will be key to unlocking sustainable growth across every part of Wales.”

Giles Thorley, Chief Executive of the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“This year’s Wales SME Access to Finance Report shows a mixed picture. It’s encouraging to see many Welsh SMEs reporting strong cash flow, yet concerning that confidence and demand continue to lag behind other UK nations. If we want our businesses to innovate, invest and grow, closing that gap must remain a priority. “Improving access to finance isn’t something any one organisation can solve alone, but the Development Bank of Wales will continue to play a vital role in supporting SMEs, working alongside partners across the wider finance ecosystem to help businesses invest, innovate and grow.”

Economic Intelligence Wales is a research collaboration between the Development Bank of Wales, Cardiff Business School, Bangor Business School, the Enterprise Research Centre, and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).