Minister Opens Clenergy EV’s Charge Point Software Hub in South Wales

Clenergy EV were delighted to welcome the Welsh Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, to their new office opening last week.

In attendance were organisations from across Wales, which Clenergy EV has supported with EV charge point software since 2020. Invited to the day were representatives from Swansea Council, Carmarthenshire County Council, Vale of Glamorgan Council and the Dragon Charging Network.

The event highlighted how much has been achieved by organisations in the electric vehicle ecosystem within Wales in meeting their net-zero commitments, of which Clenergy EV provides a pivotal role.

Clenergy EV has grown rapidly in the past 3 years and have established themselves as one of the leading net-zero software companies within Wales, becoming a trusted partner for 150 organisations across the UK.

“I’m delighted to have had the honour to open Clenergy EV’s new offices and to learn about their exciting and innovative business,” said the Minister of Economy of Wales, Vaughan Gethings.

“Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is critical to creating the greener Wales we all want to see and the Welsh Government is committed to this goal through our Net Zero Wales Plan.”

“We are grateful to Vaughan Gething for taking time to open our state-of-the-art offices and learn more about what we have already achieved at Clenergy EV.” Said Will David, Clenergy EV CEO.

“The electric vehicle revolution is happening in Wales, the UK and worldwide- and our smart charge point software and EV Driver app is enabling it for hundreds of organisations.”

Charge point software and EV experts

Clenergy EV software allows clients to monitor charge points remotely whilst also allowing end-users to start charging their vehicle. An easy-to-use mobile app is available in multiple languages, including Welsh.

By utilising the Clenergy EV charge point management system, charge point owners can monetise charge point infrastructure that is available for public use. It can also be used for workplace charging, ensuring staff members can take advantage of charging their vehicles when parked.

What makes Clenergy EV’s system unique is that it is hardware agnostic and uses the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), allowing clients to use multiple hardware brands that best suit their use case or budget. Charge point operators or other clients can then build their charging infrastructure without being limited to a certain supplier.

Over 200,000 charge point transactions have been recorded on the Clenergy EV system to-date, saving over 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in the year 2022 for both members of the public and large scale organisations.

Company growth and state-of-the-art office

By expanding their team in the next 12 months and supporting the implementation of charging innovations, Clenergy EV will enable organisations to take full advantage of the benefits of electric vehicles.

The company raised £4m investment in their first round of funding to scale up its team and operational capacity, with a headcount of 25 staff – more than double the number this time last year.

This has also allowed for the company to grow into a new office space, providing additional work and breakout areas, as well having a state-of-the-art EV charging wall showcasing the very latest charge point technology from Clenergy EV partners.

Situated in Sony UK Technology Centre’s Business Incubation Centre, the new area will become a centre of charge point software excellence in Wales – both for testing exciting new technologies and for EV drivers themselves. The centre provides modern, high quality office space for lease for business start-up companies and established organisations looking to relocate.

Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC) Director of Professional Services, Gerald Kelly, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this fantastic milestone for Clenergy EV. We pride ourselves on working closely with like-minded businesses, and we are extremely proud to have them as part of our Business Incubation Centre.

“Their goal of providing simple, fair, and accessible electric vehicle charging for a cleaner planet is in alignment with our own sustainability commitments, and we look forward to continuing to support the innovation and success of Clenergy EV into the future.”

EV charging network in Wales

There are over 1,500 publicly available charge points in Wales, with 400 of these powered by Clenergy EV charging software – with connection enabled to 300,000 chargers across Europe, thanks to e-roaming capabilities.

The current Welsh Government strategy for EV charging wants to ensure all EV drivers have confidence “that they can access electric vehicle charging infrastructure when and where they need it” by the year 2025.

An additional target states that up to 55,000 fast charge points will be needed across Wales by 2030.

About Clenergy EV

Clenergy EV enables organisations to manage, monitor and monetise charge points from a single platform. Using hardware agnostic Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) software, clients have full flexibility when building their charge point estate for any use case.

The Clenergy EV charge point management system gives charge point owners and installers complete control from one platform. Fleet owners can also benefit from integrated vehicle tracking and smart scheduling systems, all from one EV driver app.

Providing simple, fair, and accessible electric vehicle charging – all from one platform, for one cleaner planet. www.clenergy-ev.com