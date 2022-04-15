Minister On-Farm to Discuss Project Progress

The Welsh Government’s Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths, has visited a farm near Rhayader in Powys which is part of a drive to ensure that Welsh Lamb continues to lead the world in terms of quality.

Ms Griffiths visited Rob Lewis’s sheep farm at Glanelan, overlooking the Elan Valley reservoirs, to hear about progress on the Welsh Lamb Meat Quality Project, which is applying the latest science and recruiting a panel of hundreds of consumers to evaluate the factors that impact on the flavour, tenderness and nutritional content of lamb.

Mr. Lewis has supplied lambs to the Project, which is part of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC)’s Red Meat Development Programme, and involves several partners across the supply chain from farmers and processors to consumers.

The current phase of the research is evaluating the impact on taste and nutritional quality of seasonality and different lamb genders, as well as the meat’s composition in terms of beneficial nutrients such as iron, zinc, and Vitamin D.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:

“It was great to visit Rob Lewis’ farm in the stunning scenery of the Elan Valley, to discuss progress on HCC’s Red Meat Development Programme, which is funded by the EU and Welsh Government, and in particular the innovative Welsh Lamb Meat Quality Project. “Our investment is designed to support people to produce top-quality and sustainably produced food. “The early phases of the Welsh Lamb Meat Quality Project have already produced interesting results in terms of the nutritional benefits of lamb reared the Welsh Way in mainly grass-based farming systems.”

HCC Industry Development and Liaison Manager John Richards said,

“The strategic five-year investment in HCC’s Red Meat Development Programme is bearing fruit, and I was delighted to accompany the Minister to Rhayader to discuss progress. “Welsh red meat exports are one of the key sectors in the Welsh food strategy, worth over £200m a year to the economy, and the Welsh Lamb Meat Quality Project is designed to ensure we continue to lead the world in terms of quality.”

Rob Lewis said,

“Welsh farming has to innovate to survive in an increasingly competitive global marketplace. I’ve been pleased to help HCC by supplying ewe lambs to the Meat Quality Project. I look forward to receiving feedback on what impacts the nutritional composition and eating quality of the meat – in terms of the animals’ production system. It’s been very useful to receive lamb performance data and soil analysis collected for the project. This will help make future business decisions and improve the efficiency of finishing lambs on a sustainable grass-based system.”

The Welsh Lamb Meat Quality Project is one of three 5-year projects in the Red Meat Development Programme which is funded by the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.