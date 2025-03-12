Minister Officially Opens State-of-the-Art Disability Respite Centre

The Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden MS has officially opened the Bron y Nant Disability Respite Centre.

Conwy County Borough Council’s purpose built multi-million-pound development on Dinerth Road in Rhos on Sea provides care and support for people in Conwy who have disabilities.

Bron y Nant is home to Disability Respite services and an Inclusive Day Centre, and opened its doors to service users in September 2023.

The Minister was welcomed by Conwy’s Chief Executive, Rhun ap Gareth, and given a guided tour of the new facilities.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden MS said:

“I was delighted to officially open Bron Y Nant Disability Respite Centre and hear how it will help boost the care and support available for people with disabilities in Conwy. “I’m proud that our funding has helped enable the team here to continue delivering high quality services to more people in the community and closer to their homes.”

Cllr Penny Andow, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Integrated Adult and Community Services, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the Minister to Bron y Nant. This development is part of our long term vision for Conwy Social Services, helping us deliver our services in a high quality, bespoke environment. “Being able to provide more residential respite for people with a learning disability, and particularly for people with physical disabilities and chronic health conditions, will help us to better support our many informal carers, ensuring that they have regular and predictable breaks from the important role of caring.”

Conwy County Borough Council secured funding through Welsh Government’s Integrated Care Fund (ICF) capital programme, which contributed funding of £1.45 million towards the development of this project.

Dilwyn Morgan, Chair of the North Wales Regional Partnership Board, said:

“Bron y Nant is a great example of what is being achieved in Conwy and the North Wales region, through the Welsh Government's capital investment programs and the collective work of everyone involved. By working together, we can access funding to deliver these significant capital projects, improving and integrating services and, above all, improving the lives of citizens.”

The contractor was Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction.