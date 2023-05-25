Milford Waterfront Major Event Partner for Milford Haven Round Table

Following a successful working relationship with Milford Haven Round Table which has developed since the town’s annual Firework Display moved to its waterfront location in 2016, Milford Waterfront is delighted to confirm its support at this year’s Major Events Partner. This will secure support for this year’s Golf Day, Beer Festival, Milford Haven Carnival and the iconic Fireworks Extravaganza.

The partnership means that the group of local volunteers will be supported in their calendar of events throughout the year, which will enable them to raise funds for local good causes, as well as creating fantastic events for visitors and the local community to enjoy.

Speaking of the partnership, Dan Mills, incoming Chair of the Milford Haven Round Table said:

“We are delighted to announce Milford Waterfront as our Major Events Partner for 2023! “This relationship ensures that some of West Wales' biggest events such as the Milford Beer Festival, Milford Carnival and The Fireworks Extravaganza can continue to grow, provide great entertainment and put Milford Haven on the map. I'm really excited about what we have planned for this summer with the Beer Festival and Carnival looking to be great events followed by what we hope will be the biggest free-entry fireworks display in Pembrokeshire on 5th November! “Thanks to Milford Waterfront we can continue to put on great events and raise much needed funds for lots of great local charities, sports groups and community organisations.”

Natalie Hunt, Destination Manager for Milford Waterfront added:

“We are so pleased to have confirmed this partnership with Milford Haven Round Table. We have been working together for years, and they always bring such a buzz to the area with their events. We hope that everyone is as excited as we are for a year of fun here in Milford Haven!”

Dates for this year’s Milford Haven Round Table events at Milford Waterfront are:

Milford Haven Beer Festival – 27th May

Milford Haven Carnival – 1st July

Milford Haven Fireworks Extravaganza – 5th November

You can find out more about what’s on at Milford Waterfront here: www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/whats-on