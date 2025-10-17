Milford Haven Gears Up for Fireworks Extravaganza

Milford Waterfront is set to host the 2025 Milford Haven Round Table Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday 1st November, marking 10 years of growing the event to become Pembrokeshire’s biggest display.

This year’s event falls on a Saturday, with activities beginning at 2pm and culminating in a huge fireworks finale over the waterway from 7pm.

The businesses at Milford Waterfront will be ready to welcome visitors with options for food and drinks before and after the display. There will also be a funfair, street food, entertainment with Pure West Radio, face painting, and a special, live DJ set from The Stickman Project. As one of the UK’s most explosive electronic music acts, The Stickman Project will bring their full, high-energy audio-visual spectacular to Milford Waterfront.

This free entry event will be busy, so visitors are encouraged to plan their parking in advance, take public transport, utilise the free shuttle bus service, or walk if based nearby. There will be no access from the Hakin side (on foot or by car), and Hakin Point Jetty will be closed.

Milford Haven Round Table has arranged two dedicated shuttle bus routes around Milford Haven and Hakin, running regularly from 4pm-8.30pm to get visitors to and from Milford Waterfront safely and easily. Full shuttle bus details can be found on Milford Haven Round Table’s Facebook page, as well as train times and car park information.

Lucy Wonnacott, Head of Communications and Marketing at Port of Milford Haven, said:

“We’re delighted to once more help our community experience the magic of fireworks by working with the Round Table to bring this event to Milford Waterfront. It truly is a spectacular display over the waterway each year, and an event much loved by locals and visitors alike.”

Gareth Roberts, Chair of Milford Haven Round Table, said:

“We can’t wait to light up Milford Waterfront on Saturday 1st November. It’s shaping up to be a show-stopping Fireworks Extravaganza. The Stickmen Project are headlining with their incredible live music and laser light show, there’ll be loads of great music, the funfair will be in full swing, and plenty of tasty food to enjoy before the sky bursts into colour for our fireworks display. “Huge thanks to the Port of Milford Haven for once again backing us and helping make this amazing free community event possible – it’s going to be one to remember.”

