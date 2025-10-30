Mileway Agrees New 20,000 Sq Ft Lease at Llandough Trading Estate in Cardiff

Mileway, the leading pan-European last mile logistics real estate company, has signed a 10-year lease agreement for Units 20–22 at Llandough Trading Estate in Cardiff, totalling approximately 20,000 sq ft. The lease has been secured with FMG Repair Services, one of the UK’s largest comprehensive automotive repairers.

Knight Frank advised on the transaction and Burston Cook represented FMG. In addition to this agreement, four further leases have recently been completed at the Estate, with Unit 7 currently under offer. Knight Frank and Jenkins Best are acting as joint letting agents for the property

The newly refurbished Estate benefits from direct access off Penarth Road (A4160), one of the main arterial routes into Cardiff city centre, and is located approximately three miles southwest of the city centre.

Andrew Jones, Managing Director UK and Ireland at Mileway, said:

“We are delighted to welcome FMG Repair Services to Llandough Trading Estate. Their long-term commitment underlines the strength of this prime location and its appeal to a diverse range of businesses seeking well-connected, high-quality space in Cardiff.”

Rhys Price, from Knight Frank’s Logistics & Industrial division in Cardiff, said:

“We were able to meet FMG’s specific requirements by combining three adjoining units to create a single unit, complete with a substantial dedicated yard opposite.”

Henry Best of Jenkins Best, said:

“Llandough has attracted a mix of trade counter, industrial, showroom and retail occupiers. Each customer benefits from excellent visibility and access just off Penarth Road and close to the A4232, which links directly to Junction 33 of the M4.”