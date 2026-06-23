Mid Wales Tourism Celebrates 35 Years of Resilience and Adaptability

The resilience, adaptability and evolution of tourism and hospitality businesses when faced with major challenges has been praised by the chief executive of the organisation that represents the sector in Mid Wales.

Mid Wales Tourism (MWT), an independent, not-for-profit company which has more than 600 member businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd, is celebrating its 35th birthday this year.

This milestone was celebrated at the sold-out Mid Wales Tourism Conference held at the Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells.

Chief executive Zoe Hawkins charted the MWT’s history and the numerous funding and political challenges and crises weathered over the past 35 years.

The foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in 2001, loss of core public funding, the 2008 financial crash, abolition of Wales Tourist Board, Brexit and the Covid pandemic were survived, together with major changes to tourism structures, local authorities and governments.

“In moments of crisis, businesses did not need warm words from us,” said Zoe. “They needed clear information, interpretation of rules, a voice into government, marketing support and reassurance that they were not on their own. “That’s why resilience has to be practical, not a slogan. It’s what you do on Tuesday morning when the phones are ringing and the rules have changed again and it’s being able to adapt quickly to the changes around us. “For businesses like yours and for an organisation like ours, resilience is active – it’s learning, changing how we work when the world changes around us, while staying clear about why we exist. “That has been the story of Mid Wales Tourism for 35 years. It has also been the story of this room: accommodation providers, attractions, activity businesses, food and drink provoders, local authorities, colleges, suppliers and partners. “The lesson is simple: the structures changed, the crises changed, visitor behaviour changed and technology changed – but businesses still needed practical support and a regional voice. That is why we adapted and why Mid Wales Tourism is still needed. “When you strip it back, our remit has not changed: Support members. Promote the region. Represent the industry. Champion the wider rural economy. That’s why we are still here.”

She thanked current and past volunteer directors and her predecessors for guiding MWT through challenging times and member businesses for their loyal support.

She also charted the evolution of technology in the industry, proud that the company has been a pioneer in Wales with the first pan-Wales tourism app and mobile website, Show Me Wales and Show Me Wales Trails, 2014.

The pioneering work has now moved into the age of AI, with the development of website agents Gwen and Harri who support visitors and member businesses.

“Every time the visitor changes how they search, plan or book, our job is to stay ahead of the curve, learning internally and guiding our rural businesses through the next change to ensure our region isn’t left behind,” added Zoe. “I am proud to say most of the time we have been ahead of the curve. “When we talk about supporting tourism, we are talking about the economic and social fabric of Mid Wales. Behind every booking is something bigger than a business. “Tourism is a major part of the Welsh economy and the opportunity is to increase value, strengthen local supply chains and make more of the spend stay here in Mid Wales.”

The fact that MWT’s work is undertaken without core public funding matters, she added.