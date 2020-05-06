Mid Wales Theatre to Host Virtual ‘A Midsummer Night’s Stream’

Mid Wales’ only open-air theatre made of living willow is to broadcast a live online version of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Stream’ on Saturday (May 9).

The Willow Globe theatre, located at Penlanole, near Llandrindod Wells, will be empty due to Covid-19 restrictions but actors from The Wet Mariners are set to overcome the challenge of lockdown with their customary verve.

Using the Internet as their shared platform, the actors will perform their parts at home, alone, to create a vibrant and original production of Shakespeare’s leading comedy for everyone to enjoy.

The Wet Mariners is a company of professional actors who visit Mid Wales every summer to perform at the Willow Globe. The company’s combined professional experience includes working with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal National Theatre as well as starring in ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘His Dark Materials’.

The company has developed a keen local following as Mid Wales audiences enjoy their actors’ powerful, honest performances full of wit and energy.

The performance will be free to view by booking via Shakespeare Link’s website www.shakespearelink.org.uk/productions. However, donations will be most welcome, with takings to be divided between the NHS and The Willow Globe.

The performance has already raised more than £600 for NHS charities.