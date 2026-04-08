Mid Wales takes Centre Stage in £13m Excalibur Film Partnership

Mid Wales is set to take centre stage in a major new £13 million Welsh fantasy feature film.

Mid Wales Tourism (MWT Cymru) is partnering with creative company Secret Planet on Excalibur, a production rooted in Welsh mythology that has now entered pre-production and will be filmed in Wales.

Drawing on the original Welsh sources of the Arthurian story, including the Mabinogion, Excalibur aims to retell one of the world’s most influential legends from its true cultural origins.

Alongside the film, the project is developing a wider programme designed to connect storytelling, tourism and communities across Wales.

At the heart of the initiative is a collaborative approach that brings local people and businesses directly into the project. Tourism businesses across Mid Wales will have opportunities to link their experiences to the stories and landscapes featured in the film, while communities are being invited to take part in the production itself.

This includes a national training programme in stage combat, led by Excalibur’s fight director Kenan Ali, a respected stunt co-ordinator and tutor, giving participants from across Wales the chance to develop professional skills and appear on screen.

The project is also working with schools to introduce Welsh mythology as a living tradition connected to place and identity.

For Mid Wales Tourism, which represents more than 600 businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd, the partnership reflects a natural fit.

Zoe Hawkins, chief executive, said:

“This is exactly the kind of collaborative, place-based initiative that reflects what Mid Wales is all about. “We are proud to represent more than 600 tourism businesses and we can clearly see the value in using our mythology to connect visitors more deeply with our landscapes, language and communities. “What is particularly exciting is the way this project brings everything together, supporting local businesses, engaging communities, working with schools and celebrating our culture in a way that feels authentic and relevant. “It creates real opportunities for Mid Wales to be part of something distinctive, while strengthening our tourism offer for the future.”

The project is being led by Secret Planet, supported by an experienced production team working across film, television and the creative industries, whose ambition is to reconnect globally recognised stories with their Welsh origins.

Dan Freeman, Excalibur director, said:

“Wales is where these stories begin, but too often that connection has been lost. With Excalibur, we are not just making a film, we are building something that brings those stories back to the places and communities they come from. “By working with local people, businesses and creatives, we are creating a production that is rooted in Wales in every sense, both on screen and behind the scenes, while opening up new opportunities for skills, participation and long-term impact.”

The partnership also includes the development of Mythical Wales, a visitor programme that will connect locations across Wales to the myths and legends embedded in them, giving visitors new ways to explore the region while supporting local businesses.

To find out more about the Excalibur project, including how to get involved, upcoming opportunities and schools events, visit: www.excaliburfilm.com