13 September 2024
Tourism

Mid Wales Restaurant Takes Two Top Titles

An Aberaeron restaurant has scooped two top titles at an awards ceremony.

Y Seler was named Restaurant of the Year in Mid Wales and Restaurant of The Year in Wales at The Food Awards Wales. These awards aim to honour the top culinary destinations in Wales, and are based on public votes.

Michelle Thomas said:

“These awards are incredibly special to us because they are driven by public votes. We're immensely proud of the hard work and passion our team brings every day, and we’re deeply thankful for the continued support of our local community. It’s also an honour to be among such talented individuals in the industry, and we extend our congratulations to all the other winners.”

Y Seler is currently developing its latest venue, Ty Glyn, which is currently scheduled to open in Spring 2025. The business is  expanding its kitchen team, and the search is on for talented individuals who share a passion for exceptional food.

“If you're passionate about food and aspire to work with an award winning team, we invite you to apply for one of the various open roles within our kitchen team,” added Llyr Thomas.



