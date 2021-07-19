Mid Wales’ Premier Business Awards are Back

The Powys Business Awards, which began in 2009, have been launched after being cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic.

This year sees a range of categories added to recognise the diverse mix of business sectors located within the County including Small Business Growth and Technology & Innovation.

This years event will be very different as it will be a “Drive in” event being held at NPTC Newtown Campus car park, with outdoor staging and screens, and takeaway food and drinks.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“The Welsh Government is delighted to be supporting the Powys Business Awards again this year. These awards help promote the quality and diversity of businesses operating throughout Powys and I would encourage businesses – whether large or small – to consider entering. Our recently published Programme for Government sets out our plans for a greener, fairer, more equal Wales over the next term, and supporting business and the economy is a cornerstone of our ambitions.”

The awards are an opportunity for all businesses, social enterprises and charities in Powys to compete for a chance to be a finalist no matter if they are large or small or if they are a new start-up or an existing business.

Organisers Mid Wales Manufacturing Group announced the confirmed list of categories and sponsors for this year’s business awards.

Ceri Stephens, Group Manager for Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, said:

“The Powys Business Awards provides a fantastic platform for businesses to raise their profile. Those who enter the awards are independently judged on their excellent standards. “The awards evening this year will be very different and we have embraced the difficulties to put on an innovative event in the region”.

Application forms are now available for the 2021 Powys Business Awards with deadline for entries on 31st July.

The categories for the 2021 Powys Business Awards are:

Start up Business Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges

Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Welsh Government

Micro Business Award (Less than 10 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group

Growth Award sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Small Business Award (Under 30 employees) sponsored by The County Times

Outstanding apprentice Award sponsored by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award sponsored by Myrick Training Services

Small Business Growth sponsored by EDF Renewables

Technology & Innovation sponsored by Industry Wales

In addition to the above awards, the Judging Panel have a discretionary award called the Judges Award which is made each year to recognise some outstanding achievement or person that has come to the judge’s attention during their visits and which the strict criteria for the other awards does not recognise.

From the category winners the overall award for Powys Business of the Year 2021 will be selected.

Further details on all the awards can be found on the website www.powysbusinessawards.co.uk and the deadline for submission of entries is Saturday 31st July 2021.