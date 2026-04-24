Mid Wales Livestock Farm For Sale by Informal Tender

A 188-acre, productive livestock farm in the Rhiw Valley in Mid Wales is up for sale by informal tender with a guide price of £1.8 million.

Tyn y Pant Farm, Manafon, near Berriew, has been farmed successfully by the Bennett family for 71 years and comprises a mixture of upland grazing, woodland and productive grassland, located close to the River Rhiw.

The farm is for sale as a whole or to suit prospective purchasers’ requirements.

The farmhouse sits adjacent to a yard which holds a range of modern and traditional farm buildings, some of which have conversion potential, subject to planning consent.

Situated alongside the B4390, between the villages of Manafon and Berriew, the substantial, period farmhouse has four, good-sized bedrooms, a family kitchen, a family bathroom, reception room, utility and cellars. A connecting garage has two bedrooms above with potential to become an annexe.

Externally, there is a private parking area off the farmyard and a large garden wraps around the house.

“Whilst the property requires some modernisation in places, it retains a great deal of charm and practicality, making it ideal for everyday living and for those seeking a country lifestyle,” said Halls director James F. Evans, who is managing the sale. “The farm buildings support a successful livestock enterprise and some offer scope for conversion to residential dwellings or offices, subject to planning consent, highlighting excellent diversification potential and adding real value to the property.”

The land comprises 44.87 acres at Tyn y Pant, with all fields having roadside access,108.95 acres across the road at Manafon‐Gaenog, comprising 43 acres of mixed woodland, 20 acres of hill grazing and 29 acres of grassland.

In addition, there are two further parcels of grassland – 9.08-acres adjacent to Manafon‐Gaenog and 24.66 acres below Lower Glyn, both of which have roadside access.

Tenders must be received by selling agents Halls at 14 Broad Street, Welshpool, SY21 7SD or via email to jamese@hallsgb.com by noon on Monday, June 15.

Viewing is by appointment with Mr Evans on Tel: 07581 552438.