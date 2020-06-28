Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Mid Wales Hotel Set to Reopen After £600,000 Investment

Finance & Investment Home Page Hospitality & Tourism Mid Wales Original Content
SHARE
,

A former award-winning hotel, which has been closed since October 2018, will be ready to reopen under new ownership in nine weeks – if Covid-19 restrictions allow.

The Lion Hotel, Llandinam, near Llanidloes has been purchased by Trevor and Pat Bebb, of Mid Wales Leisure, and is being completely refurbished at a cost of around £600,000.

The refurbishment includes a new central heating system and electrical wiring, a small, private function room for up to 20 people and two new flats.

Mr and Mrs Bebb plan to lease the hotel, which retains a bar and restaurant, and the flats.

“We want to re-establish The Lion as a popular pub and restaurant that serves the local community,” said Mr Bebb.

“We are ideally looking for a husband and wife team to take on the lease and are willing to offer attractive terms for the first six months to help them settle in and get established.”

The hotel’s most recent tenants were chef Nick Davies and his wife Jo, who ran the successful business for seven years, winning a string of awards in the process, including Best Hotel Restaurant in Mid Wales at the Food Awards Wales in 2017.

Mid Wales Leisure owns three quality holiday home and lodge parks – Leylands near Llanidloes, Marton Pool, Marton, near Shrewsbury and Lake Vyrnwy, Llanwddyn.

The company has also recently received planning permission for a £5 million project to convert the former Mid Wales Golf Centre near Caersws into a luxury park with 100 caravan holiday homes, 25 chalets, an indoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa.

SHARE

Duncan Foulkes Public Relations Limited is a well established communications consultancy based in beautiful Mid Wales.

Incorporating public and media relations, the consultancy provides a range of services to businesses and organisations throughout Wales and the Marches.

A former newspaper journalist for 24 years, Duncan moved into PR in 1999 after editing the County Times & Express & Gazette newspapers – the main weekly titles in Mid Wales – for five years.

His main reason for leaving the newspaper industry was a desire for a new career challenge. His successful PR business predominantly focuses on companies based in Wales and Shropshire.

His motto is to keep things as simple as possible to avoid over-complicating what is a straightforward goal – to achieve media coverage for a client.

Duncan’s wide-ranging work entails media campaigns, researching and drafting press releases, media liaison, political lobbying, event management, organising photocalls, website content advice, social media and newsletters.

He has extensive PR experience of the food and drink, education and training, catering and hospitality, insurance and financial services, manufacturing, tourism, farming, property, fine art, lubricants and telematics sectors.

His contacts extend from local newspapers in Wales to the national print and broadcast media, trade publications and digital media.

Duncan Foulkes PR uses only the most creative photographers, ensuring that photography to support his work is of the highest quality.

He is passionate about issues relating to the countryside and enjoys fly fishing, watching sport and spending time with his family in his spare time.

Services provided:

Public Relations
Media Relations
Public Affairs
Copywriting
Crisis Communications
Event management
 

Related Articles

Could Equity Investment Help you to Grow your Business Faster?

Community Scheme Attracts Crowdfunding

£34m Boost for Growing Welsh SMEs in First Six Months of 2015-16 Financial Year

 