Mid Wales Hotel Set to Reopen After £600,000 Investment

A former award-winning hotel, which has been closed since October 2018, will be ready to reopen under new ownership in nine weeks – if Covid-19 restrictions allow.

The Lion Hotel, Llandinam, near Llanidloes has been purchased by Trevor and Pat Bebb, of Mid Wales Leisure, and is being completely refurbished at a cost of around £600,000.

The refurbishment includes a new central heating system and electrical wiring, a small, private function room for up to 20 people and two new flats.

Mr and Mrs Bebb plan to lease the hotel, which retains a bar and restaurant, and the flats.

“We want to re-establish The Lion as a popular pub and restaurant that serves the local community,” said Mr Bebb. “We are ideally looking for a husband and wife team to take on the lease and are willing to offer attractive terms for the first six months to help them settle in and get established.”

The hotel’s most recent tenants were chef Nick Davies and his wife Jo, who ran the successful business for seven years, winning a string of awards in the process, including Best Hotel Restaurant in Mid Wales at the Food Awards Wales in 2017.

Mid Wales Leisure owns three quality holiday home and lodge parks – Leylands near Llanidloes, Marton Pool, Marton, near Shrewsbury and Lake Vyrnwy, Llanwddyn.

The company has also recently received planning permission for a £5 million project to convert the former Mid Wales Golf Centre near Caersws into a luxury park with 100 caravan holiday homes, 25 chalets, an indoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa.