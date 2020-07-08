Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Mid Wales Heritage Railway Building up Steam to Reopen for the Summer

Home Page Mid Wales Original Content Transport & Logistics
SHARE
,

The world’s first preserved railway in Mid Wales is building up steam to reopen this summer, subject to Welsh Government guidelines.

Talyllyn Railway’s general manager Stuart Williams is hoping to be able to run the first train by the end of July or early August, but instead of carrying up to 700 passengers during the day, social distance restrictions might limit the number to 100.

The pandemic has meant that the seven-mile railway, based on the coast at Tywyn, has been unable to run trains since March 20.

The railway’s shop reopened this week, which has given staff the chance to run through social distancing and hygiene procedures. The café also hopes to be able to serve drinks and food in an outdoor catering area from July 13, subject to Welsh Government guidance.

Mr Williams is keeping his fingers crossed that the Welsh Government will follow the UK Government’s lead in reducing social distancing from two to one metre by the end of July, which would allow more flexibility in terms of the number of passengers trains can carry.

“We class ourselves as an outdoor attraction, so we believe that we should be able to reopen towards the end of July,” he said. “We are looking to cover a lot of the main summer period by asking customers to pre-book the limited number of places on our trains.

“There are so many things to think about to progress in a positive way towards being able to press the button to reopen when it’s safe to do so.

“We hope to run our first public trains soon, but before that we need to run shakedown trains to check the necessary processes and safety measures are in place after the lockdown.

“We would normally be taking up to 600 passengers daily on our trains during the summer, but the social distancing restrictions will mean we can carry just a fraction of that number.

“We are all looking forward to reopening for the sheer enjoyment of seeing trains going up and down the valley again. It’s a model of calmness when you come to Talyllyn Railway.”

An appeal – www.justgiving.com/campaign/talyllyn-appeal2020 –  launched to help the line through the pandemic has raised £102,000 to date, which far exceeds the original £75,000 target.

“The response has been overwhelming and I would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who has donated,” added Mr Williams. “The money raised by the appeal allows the railway to be cost neutral for the whole summer, which is great.”

He and engineering manager Chris Smith also welcome up to 11,500 virtual visitors to a social media live stream every Wednesday at 10.30am when they do a 10-minute walk around and talk about the railway.

The railway is also welcoming local volunteers from a five-mile radius to carry out of range of work including vegetation management. Six new volunteers have been recruited in a team of 30 that is helping the railway during lockdown.

“There have been a lot of positives for the railway during the lockdown,” added Mr Williams. “It shows that there is a lot of passion for our little railway.”

All but a skeleton staff has been furloughed under the Government’s scheme to support retained employees through the crisis and Mr Williams is hoping to retain as many as possible following the pandemic.

The railway is in its 155th year of operation and approaching the 70th anniversary of the formation of Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society in October.  It provided the inspiration for the creation of ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ by author the Rev W. V. Awdry, who was an early volunteer on the railway.

Talyllyn Railway is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd.

SHARE

Duncan Foulkes Public Relations Limited is a well established communications consultancy based in beautiful Mid Wales.

Incorporating public and media relations, the consultancy provides a range of services to businesses and organisations throughout Wales and the Marches.

A former newspaper journalist for 24 years, Duncan moved into PR in 1999 after editing the County Times & Express & Gazette newspapers – the main weekly titles in Mid Wales – for five years.

His main reason for leaving the newspaper industry was a desire for a new career challenge. His successful PR business predominantly focuses on companies based in Wales and Shropshire.

His motto is to keep things as simple as possible to avoid over-complicating what is a straightforward goal – to achieve media coverage for a client.

Duncan’s wide-ranging work entails media campaigns, researching and drafting press releases, media liaison, political lobbying, event management, organising photocalls, website content advice, social media and newsletters.

He has extensive PR experience of the food and drink, education and training, catering and hospitality, insurance and financial services, manufacturing, tourism, farming, property, fine art, lubricants and telematics sectors.

His contacts extend from local newspapers in Wales to the national print and broadcast media, trade publications and digital media.

Duncan Foulkes PR uses only the most creative photographers, ensuring that photography to support his work is of the highest quality.

He is passionate about issues relating to the countryside and enjoys fly fishing, watching sport and spending time with his family in his spare time.

Services provided:

Public Relations
Media Relations
Public Affairs
Copywriting
Crisis Communications
Event management
 

Related Articles

New Plans for Cardiff City Centre Development Revealed

‘City Deal’ for Cardiff is ‘Once in a Generation Opportunity’

Work Starts in Newport on the UK’s First Proton Beam Therapy Centre

 