Mid Wales Growth Deal Secures Further Funding to Support Regional Progress

Growing Mid Wales has welcomed the release of a further tranche of funding, £11.857 million from the UK and Welsh Governments through the Mid Wales Growth Deal, reinforcing their continued commitment to the region and supporting progress as projects move through development towards delivery.

The organisation said the latest tranche of Growth Deal funding reflects sustained joint investment and confidence by both governments and marks an important step forward as the programme continues to build momentum.

A number of projects across Mid Wales are progressing through business case development and approvals, moving the Growth Deal further towards delivery on the ground.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, Co-Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, said:

“This latest tranche of funding demonstrates the continued momentum behind the Mid Wales Growth Deal, with investment supporting projects as they move closer to delivery. “The Growth Deal is focused on creating long-term economic opportunities for the region — supporting jobs, improving infrastructure and enabling sustainable growth. This further funding reinforces the shared commitment from both governments and gives confidence as projects continue to progress through development towards implementation.”

Anna McMorrin, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Wales Office, said:

“The UK Government’s continued investment through the Mid Wales Growth Deal underlines our commitment to supporting economic growth across the region. This further tranche of funding provides confidence and stability as projects progress towards delivery, helping ensure that businesses and communities can benefit from improved infrastructure, increased productivity and new opportunities.”

Rebecca Evans, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

“This latest tranche of Growth Deal funding demonstrates the strength of our partnership working and our shared commitment to Mid Wales. As projects move closer to delivery, this investment helps maintain momentum and supports the development of high-quality infrastructure that will enable sustainable, inclusive growth across the region.”

The Mid Wales Growth Deal forms part of the wider Growing Mid Wales vision to drive sustainable economic growth across the region. Supported by a combined commitment of £110 million from the UK and Welsh Governments, the Deal aims to leverage further public and private investment of over £300 million, creating long-term jobs and increase productivity across Mid Wales.

As the programme continues to progress, further updates will be shared as projects move through approval and into delivery.