Mid Wales Food Business Wins Big at the Great Taste Awards

Best of Hungary, based in Aberystwyth, has won 12 awards at the 2025 Great Taste Awards, including a highly-coveted three stars for their Mangalitza Lard.

The family-owned business operates from its warehouse in the Glan-yr-Afon Industrial Estate in Aberystwyth.

Since first entering the Great Taste Awards in 2017 the business has received at least one 3 star award every year, which denotes “a product that is faultless and exceptionally delicious, leaving a lasting impression”, and is given to fewer than 2% of all entrants.

They achieved this year's recognition with an all-natural lard from the heritage Mangalitza Hungarian breed. The animals are raised free-range in the heart of a National Park, and the pork fat is prepared in-house, guaranteeing provenance from farm to fork.

Founder Monika Gyenes said:

“We try to champion traditional food crafted by small artisan producers, and introduce these to the British public, and it is the highest stamp-of-approval that even some of the most discerning palates recognise the quality of our food.”

Other winners this year include a Sturgeon Caviar and a Black Truffle Seasoning, which increases the number of awards to over 150 in the company's history. All of their products are available online at www.bestofhungary.co.uk.

The firm sells online and is set to open a shop, Monika's Deli, on the industrial estate in mid-August.