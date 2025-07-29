Subscribe to Newsletter
Blas Cymru Brokerage-Leaderboard-Advert
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
Button Ad_BIFpng
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
29 July 2025
Food & Drink

Mid Wales Food Business Wins Big at the Great Taste Awards

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Monika Gyenes

Best of Hungary, based in Aberystwyth, has won 12 awards at the 2025 Great Taste Awards, including a highly-coveted three stars for their Mangalitza Lard.

The family-owned business operates from its warehouse in the Glan-yr-Afon Industrial Estate in Aberystwyth.

Since first entering the Great Taste Awards in 2017 the business has received at least one 3 star award every year, which denotes “a product that is faultless and exceptionally delicious, leaving a lasting impression”, and is given to fewer than 2% of all entrants.

They achieved this year's recognition with an all-natural lard from the heritage Mangalitza Hungarian breed. The animals are raised free-range in the heart of a National Park, and the pork fat is prepared in-house, guaranteeing provenance from farm to fork.

grease bread with red ground pepper
grease bread with red ground pepper

Founder Monika Gyenes said:

“We try to champion traditional food crafted by small artisan producers, and introduce these to the British public, and it is the highest stamp-of-approval that even some of the most discerning palates recognise the quality of our food.”

Other winners this year include a Sturgeon Caviar and a Black Truffle Seasoning, which increases the number of awards to over 150 in the company's history. All of their products are available online at www.bestofhungary.co.uk.

The firm sells online and is set to open a shop, Monika's Deli, on the industrial estate in mid-August.



We Are Hiring- site

Columns & Features:
Food & Drink
25 July 2025

What We’ve Learned from 30 Years of Change at Rosedew
Food & Drink
18 July 2025

Why I Built a Drinks Brand That Puts Welsh First
Food & Drink
11 July 2025

Collaboration Is Fuelling the ‘Farmpreneur’ Movement
Food & Drink
4 July 2025

Drinks Deserve the Same Local Focus as Food

More Food & Drink Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //