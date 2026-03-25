Mid Wales Food and Drink Business Urged to Join Showcase for Global Event

Food and drink businesses across Mid Wales are being given a chance to put themselves and the region on the global map during a landmark year for Welsh hospitality.

The Mid Wales Food & Drink Celebration Campaign will run throughout May to align with the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, which is being held at ICC Wales, Newport from May 16–19.

The campaign is the brainchild of Mid Wales Tourism (MWT Cymru) which is inviting food and drink businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd to take part.

The Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, which is being held in the UK for the first time in its 98-year history, is expected to attract more than 800 chefs from 100 countries and thousands of visitors.

The only global event being held in Wales in 2026 is being organised by Worldchefs in partnership with the Culinary Association of Wales and supported by the culinary federations for England, Scotland and Ireland.

MWT Cymru is keen for Mid Wales to be visible, represented and celebrated as part of this international spotlight.

The campaign will highlight a diverse range of businesses, from independent cafés, restaurants and pubs to producers and food-led visitor experiences, telling the story of Mid Wales’ rich food culture, local produce and rural hospitality.

Participating businesses will be promoted across the Visit Mid Wales digital platforms, included in themed itineraries and curated food and drink trails, featured in media coverage and storytelling content.

MWT Cymru is the official independent tourism organisation for Mid Wales, working on behalf of around 600 businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd to grow the visitor economy and promote the region as a destination.

Lauren Bingley, MWT Cymru’s business engagement and development officer, said:

“This is a significant opportunity for Mid Wales. With global attention on Wales in 2026, we want to ensure our region is not only included but stands out. “Mid Wales has an incredible food and drink story to tell, from passionate independent businesses to outstanding local produce, and this campaign is about bringing those stories to a wider audience.”

As MWT Cymru delivers its campaigns on behalf of its members, businesses are encouraged to join the organisation to take part in the campaign. The deadline to join and be included in the Food & Drink Celebration Campaign is April 12.

As a not-for-profit, membership-led organisation, MWT Cymru delivers regional and national marketing campaigns, manages the Visit Mid Wales brand and platforms, provides member businesses with promotion, visibility and industry support and represents region within wider Welsh tourism initiatives.

Membership offers businesses access to marketing exposure, inclusion in campaigns, itineraries and destination content, networking and collaboration opportunities and support to reach new audiences and markets.

Food and drink businesses across Mid Wales interested in joining the campaign can find out more or get in touch directly on info@mwtcymru.co.uk