Mid Wales Firm Launches New Outdoor Escape Game

Outdoor escape games business Beyond Breakout has launched a new outdoor adventure with a strong Mid Wales connection.

The Llanidloes-based business, led by Lorna Morris and Jo Woodall, have devised Operation Whiskerfall which sends players on a spy quest through the streets of Llanidloes, blending mobile technology with real-world escape room challenges.

Players join the secret agency F.I.S.H. (Feline Intelligence Security Headquarters) to save top agent Philly Purry, who has vanished while investigating the strange goings on in Mid Wales.

Using a code sent straight to their mobile phones, teams activate the game and work together to uncover clues, crack codes and claw their way to victory. This allows teams total flexibility and control over when they want to play.

“We wanted to create something fun, family-friendly and totally unique,” said Jo, co-founder of Beyond Breakout. “Operation Whiskerfall combines the excitement of an escape room outdoors with the added magic of mobile interactivity and a healthy dose of feline flair. “This game is a celebration of everything we love – storytelling, community, teamwork and, of course, cats,” added Lorna Morris.