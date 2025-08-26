Mid Wales Eco-friendly Holiday Cabin Achieves Gold Glamping Award

A secluded holiday retreat, which opened its doors in the rolling hills of Mid Wales earlier this year, has earned a Quality Assured Glamping Site gold award from Visit Wales.

Quabbs Cabin, situated on a sheep farm at Rhos y Meirch, Knighton, offers guests a chance to unwind in nature while embracing sustainability and wildlife spotting.

The gold star glamping accommodation is the passion project of owners Paul and Steph MacDonald, a skilled builder and a geography teacher, respectively, with a shared love for nature, conservation and farm diversification.

The cabin was carefully designed with eco-conscious travellers in mind, using repurposed materials and incorporating off-grid elements to create a rustic yet luxurious escape.

The accommodation and location certainly impressed the quality assurance assessor from Visit Wales. Her report about Quabbs Cabin stated:

“This truly was a labour of love build, which took three years to complete, but during which amassed an impressive 5,000 followers on Instagram, following it every step of the way. Many of those followers have, of course, converted to bookings. “The first impression on arrival, particularly today, when the flowers were in full bloom, was excellent with something interesting, quirky, unique and bespoke to look at every turn, both inside and out. “It's clear that the owners are passionate about the cabin and the area and really want to show it off. The cabin certainly offers a ‘wow' factor, with no expense having been spared.”

Steph and Paul are elated about the recognition.

“We are both delighted and humbled to achieve the gold award which is validation for all our hard work and shows that our passion project is going in the right direction. Importantly, we must now maintain the gold standard. “We feel so lucky to have got to the point where everybody likes what we have done. Since we opened seven months ago, the comments from guests have been so lovely.”

Designed as a place to switch off and unwind, the cabin features a handmade bed overlooking a meadow, a luxurious copper bath, a wood-fired hot tub and a cosy wraparound porch.

Guests are encouraged to explore the rich biodiversity of the surrounding area, with Steph’s background in geography and ecology inspiring a focus on wildlife spotting. From red kites to elusive otters in the nearby streams, the location offers a haven for nature lovers.

The MacDonalds own a flock of 55 pedigree Zwartbles sheep on their 16-acre farm, which they purchased five years ago.

Beyond running the cabin, Steph also writes The Quabbs blog, in which she shares insights of country life, seasonal wildlife, walking routes and the hidden gems of Mid Wales.

Quabbs Cabin is a member of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), an independent membership organisation representing 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).