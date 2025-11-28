Mid Wales Drinks Manufacturer Crowned Sustainable Supplier of the Year

Radnor Hills has been named Sustainable Supplier of the Year in the annual Gold Medal Awards run by the Federation of Wholesale Distributors (FWD).

The soft drinks manufacturer was recognised for ‘leading the way in sustainability far beyond its size and scale’ and judges described it as ‘a landslide win’.

A team from Radnor Hills were presented with the award at the FWD Awards at Old Billingsgate in London by comedian and presenter Josh Widdicombe.

The FWD Gold Medal Awards celebrate excellence in the UK wholesale channel. Suppliers and wholesalers are recognised for outstanding performance across a number of categories.

The Sustainable Supplier Award recognises business that demonstrate measurable strides in reducing their environmental impact and inspiring a culture of sustainability.

The FWD judges said:

“From achieving zero waste to landfill since 2018 to investing in on-site solar power that now provides over 20% of its energy needs, Radnor Hills continues to set the benchmark for credible, science-based climate action. “With its Net Zero strategy formally submitted to the Science Based Targets initiative and deep alignment with FWD’s 2040 Roadmap, Radnor Hills proves that environmental leadership and business growth can go hand in hand.”

Radnor Hills is one of the UK’s leading soft drinks manufacturers and all its drinks are made using the spring water sourced from its boreholes just minutes from its production site in Knighton, Powys.

Independent and family-owned, the 35-year-old company produces over 400 million still, sparkling and flavoured water drinks every year.

Simon Knight, Managing Director of Radnor Hills, said:

“This is a fantastic award to win and I’m incredibly proud of the whole team at Radnor Hills who have worked so hard to achieve it. “Sustainability is embedded within our business and we have put in place a number of measures to directly support decarbonisation within the soft drinks and wholesale supply chain, from providing lower-carbon product options, improving logistics efficiency and promoting packaging sustainability. “By integrating renewable energy, packaging circularity, and carbon management into our growth strategy, we support both our commercial partners and the wider wholesale sector in achieving shared Net Zero goals.”

Radnor Hills prioritises sourcing ingredients and packaging locally to reduce its carbon footprint. It has its own on-site solar farm which powers a quarter of the factory’s annual electricity consumption, has committed to becoming a net-zero business by 2045 and has submitted its plan to the Science Based Target initiative.

It is the only production facility in UK that can produce packaging in all four formats: glass, PET, carton and cans.