Mid Wales Commercial Property Fund Launches to Boost Business Growth

A brand-new capital investment fund to support business growth and expansion across Mid Wales has been launched.

The Mid Wales Commercial Property Investment Fund, launched through the Mid Wales Growth Deal (Growing Mid Wales), aims to help businesses invest in new or expanded premises – tackling one of the key challenges facing growing enterprises in the region. It is a limited fund of £4 million at this stage.

The launch event at CMD Ltd (part of the Makefast Group), Abermule Business Park, brought together businesses from across the region to learn more about the fund.

During the event, businesses heard how CMD successfully expanded into their new home through the support of Powys County Council and Welsh Government. Attendees also took a tour of their site, which they moved into in 2022, to see first-hand how investment in commercial premises can support business growth in Mid Wales.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, Co-Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, said:

“This fund is a significant step in supporting business growth across Mid Wales. By providing targeted investment in commercial premises, we are helping businesses expand, create jobs, and strengthen the regional economy. Ensuring access to suitable infrastructure is vital for sustainable development.”

Jack Miller, Managing Director, CMD Ltd added:

“We were delighted to host the launch of this important initiative. The Mid Wales Commercial Property Investment Fund presents a valuable opportunity for companies in the region to expand and thrive, contributing to the overall prosperity of our community.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The Commercial Property Investment Fund shows our commitment to creating the right conditions for businesses to flourish in Mid Wales. By addressing the critical infrastructure needs of growing enterprises, we are not just supporting individual businesses but strengthening the entire regional economy. This investment, through a £55 million Welsh Government contribution into the Mid Wales Growth Deal, will help unlock potential, create quality jobs, and build a more resilient economic future for communities across Mid Wales.”

Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith said:

“I'm delighted that money from the UK Government funded Mid Wales Growth Deal is being used to help businesses expand and find new premises via the Commercial Property Investment Fund. The UK Government has made economic growth the key mission of our Plan for Change, and we are driving that forward in every part of Wales, helping remove barriers to growth and supporting businesses to create new jobs.”

Due to high demand, the launch event was fully booked. However, a follow-up webinar will be held on Thursday, 15th May, from 2:30 to 4:00pm. This online session will provide the same key information about the fund, including how to apply, and is open to all interested businesses. To register for the webinar, email: growingmidwales@ceredigion.gov.uk

The fund is targeted at specific business sectors. Eligible applicants must be private businesses that are formally constituted as a Company (Limited Company or Limited by Guarantee) or a Partnership (with a Partnership Agreement), and operate in specific sectors including Construction, Electrical and Plumbing, Information and Communications, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Real Estate, and Wholesale, Retail and Motor Trade. The fund is not open to speculative property developers, public bodies, or charities.

Further information about the fund is available here.