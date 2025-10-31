Mid Wales Can Lead in Responsible Tourism and Low-Carbon Innovation 

Mid Wales is a region of extraordinary natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and deep environmental significance. As we look to the future, it has the potential to enhance its status as a beacon for responsible tourism, low-carbon innovation, and environmental leadership – not just in Wales, but across the UK and beyond.

The Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT), based just outside Machynlleth, has been a cornerstone of the sustainability movement for over 50 years. Founded as a centre to demonstrate more sustainable ways of living, CAT has grown into one of Europe’s leading environmental education institutions. In addition to welcoming groups from across the UK and beyond for short courses and bespoke educational or experiential visits, CAT’s Graduate School of the Environment is recognised as one of the top providers of postgraduate courses in sustainability. It attracts students from around the world to this stunning corner of Mid Wales, where they come to learn, innovate, and collaborate on solutions to the climate and biodiversity crises.

At the heart of this sustainable vision for Mid Wales lies the UNESCO Dyfi Biosphere, a globally recognised area that celebrates the harmonious relationship between people and nature. The Biosphere designation is more than a badge of honour, it’s a commitment to sustainability, community resilience, and ecological stewardship. It’s a promise that Mid Wales can offer visitors something truly unique: an experience rooted in care for the land, its people, and future generations.

This ethos is reflected in the many pioneering projects and organisations that call Mid Wales home. For example, Dulas Engineering, an innovator in renewable energy solutions, born out of CAT, and committed to empowering communities and protecting the planet. From community-led renewable energy schemes, such as the Bro Dyfi Community Renewables project that CAT was also instrumental in establishing, to local regenerative farming practices, the region is alive with innovation. Local producers and farmers are leading the way in sustainable food systems, offering high-quality, low-impact produce that supports biodiversity and strengthens local economies. These efforts are not only good for the planet – they’re good for business, creating jobs and attracting visitors who value authenticity, quality and sustainability.

Wales is uniquely positioned to lead in this space, thanks to the groundbreaking Well-being of Future Generations Act. This world-first legislation requires public bodies to consider the long-term impact of their decisions on people and the planet. It’s a powerful framework that aligns perfectly with the values of responsible tourism and environmental leadership. The tourism offer in Mid Wales aligns to this perfectly, from outdoor activities promoting walking and cycling, to nature-based tourism that encourages deeper connections with the landscape and special species that call Mid Wales Home.

Beyond academia, CAT continues to play a vital role in public engagement and skills development. Our short courses, group visits, and training programmes empower individuals and organisations to take meaningful climate action. We produce accessible reports and resources that help communities and businesses navigate the transition to a zero-carbon future. And through our Innovation Lab, we support the development of social innovation and approaches that can accelerate change.

One of our most exciting current initiatives is the Cynefin Project, which will transform CAT’s visitor experience and deepen our connection with the region. ‘Cynefin’, a Welsh word that evokes a sense of belonging and rootedness, captures the spirit of what we’re trying to achieve.

The project will create an immersive, authentic and inspiring visitor experience that explores the interdependence of people, place, and planet – where visitors leave with a renewed sense of ambition to put solutions into practice and inspired by a day in nature.

Importantly, Cynefin will also strengthen CAT’s role as a regional hub for environmental learning and green skills. Through new exhibits, upgraded facilities, and expanded training programmes, we’ll be able to welcome more schools, colleges, universities, community groups and professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of climate solutions.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the landscape itself. Mid Wales offers some of the most stunning outdoor experiences in the UK – from the rugged peaks of Cadair Idris to the tranquil estuaries of the Dyfi Valley. It’s a paradise for walkers, cyclists, kayakers, and nature lovers. But it’s also a place where adventure meets purpose, where every adventure can be part of a wider journey towards sustainability.

As we develop Mid Wales as a destination, we must do so with care. Tourism can be a powerful force for good, but only if it respects the needs of local communities and ecosystems. That means investing in low-impact infrastructure, supporting local businesses, and ensuring that growth is inclusive and equitable. It also means encouraging visitors to engage with the landscape in a way that nurtures rather than exploits it, fostering a deeper appreciation for the region’s rich biodiversity, cultural heritage, and Welsh identity. Responsible tourism helps build a shared sense of guardianship, where visitors become allies in protecting the places they explore.

Sustainability is not just a moral imperative, it’s a smart business strategy. Across Wales, we’re seeing how environmentally responsible practices can drive economic resilience, brand differentiation, and long-term profitability. Visitors are increasingly seeking authentic, low-impact experiences, and businesses that align with these values are gaining a competitive edge. Investing in green infrastructure, local supply chains, and regenerative practices not only reduces risk and operating costs, but also builds trust and loyalty among customers. In a world where climate-conscious consumers and investors are reshaping markets, Mid Wales has the opportunity to lead, turning its natural assets and community values into a compelling economic advantage.

