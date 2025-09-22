Mid Wales Businessman Raises £4,000 for Cardiac Ward That Saved his Life

Mid Wales businessman Colin Powell has made a birthday donation to the cardiac team which saved his life at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

In September 2022 Colin suffered a heart attack and was taken by ambulance to cardiac ward 223 at the hospital, where consultant cardiac surgeon Qamar Abid carried out life-saving triple heart bypass surgery.

Colin has now asked friends and family to forgo gifts and instead donate to cardiac ward 223 for his 60th birthday.

His birthday party raised £4,035 for the hospital’s UHNM Charity, which will be used directly by the ward to enhance patient care and support staff.

“When they told me I needed a triple heart bypass, it was a big shock,” said Colin, who co-owns with his wife, Mandy, the award-winning Luxury Lodges Wales, a holiday lodge site in Trefeglwys, near Llanidloes. “At first, I thought I could just get back to work, but I had to put trust in the team. “Mr Abid and the staff explained everything clearly, treated me with respect and looked after me so well. I had complete confidence in them. The professionalism, friendliness and even the humour from the staff made a difficult time much easier. “I’m lucky to still be here and that’s thanks to Ward 223. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to Mr Abid and the whole team.”

Mr Abid emphasised the critical importance of such donations.

“The NHS provides core care, but donations help us buy extra equipment and improve treatment for future patients,” he said. “Fundraising like Colin’s is extremely important. “We’ve achieved some of the best surgical outcomes in the country, but that’s down to the whole team — not just the surgeons. Three years after his surgery, seeing Colin well and smiling is the best reward for our work.”

The funds raised by Colin will pay for state-of-the-art medical equipment, enhanced training for staff and additional comforts for patients undergoing treatment.