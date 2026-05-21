Mid Wales Businesses Offered Funding and Support to Adopt Smart Technology

Businesses across Mid Wales are being invited to access new funding and expert support to help them adopt innovative LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) technologies to boost productivity, as part of the Growing Mid Wales LoRaWAN project.

Eligible businesses located in Ceredigion and Powys can apply for grants of up to £4,999 to support the purchase and installation of LoRaWAN enabled devices, sensors and gateways.

The funding is designed to help businesses integrate smart, low-power digital technologies into their day-to-day operations, improving efficiency, reducing costs and supporting better-informed decision-making.

A key feature of the project is that no prior technical knowledge is required. Businesses will be supported throughout the process by Antur Cymru, who will provide hands-on guidance from the outset. This includes supporting the grant application process, helping businesses to identify practical and relevant use cases, advising on the most appropriate devices and sensors, and guiding deployment to ensure solutions are implemented effectively.

LoRaWAN technology offers a wide range of practical applications for businesses across Mid Wales. Examples include:

Agriculture and land management – used to monitor soil conditions, track livestock and manage water resources more efficiently.

Tourism and hospitality businesses – improved energy management and environmental monitoring across accommodation sites.

Manufacturing and commercial settings – support asset tracking, equipment monitoring and maintenance planning.

Retail and service-based businesses – monitor temperature, energy use and stock.

Environmental monitoring applications, such as flood alerts and air quality sensors, also provide valuable insights for businesses operating across rural and remote locations. Further details about the technology can be found upon the Growing Mid Wales website .

By combining funding with expert support, the project aims to remove barriers and help businesses adopt technology in a way that delivers real, practical benefits — while building longer-term digital capability across the region.

The project forms part of the Growing Mid Wales Digital Programme, supporting long-term regional economic growth through improved digital adoption. It sits within the wider Mid Wales Growth Deal — a £110 million investment from the UK and Welsh Governments to support economic infrastructure, increase productivity and unlock further public and private investment across the region.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, Co-Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, said:

“We recognise that for many businesses, adopting new technology can feel like a significant step, particularly where specialist knowledge is required. This initiative has been designed to remove those barriers by combining targeted grant funding with hands-on expert support – businesses don't need to be technology experts to benefit. This project can make a real difference to their operations, productivity and growth.”

Businesses will be supported throughout by Antur Cymru, who are delivering the project on behalf of Growing Mid Wales, providing hands-on guidance from the outset.

Kevin Harrington, Business Development Manager, Antur Cymru, said:

“Antur Cymru are delighted to be working with Ceredigion and Powys County Councils, through the Growing Mid Wales programme to deliver the LoRaWAN Stimulation Project. For more than two years now we have been delivering the SMART Busnes project, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and this project will build on the relationships we have developed with SMEs in Mid Wales to exploit the opportunities the LoRaWAN network and IOT (Internet of Things) devices provide to make their businesses more sustainable in the longer term. The project will innovate the way businesses work, improve their business performance and also provide practical lessons on business best practice through the adoption of digital technologies.”

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price MS said:

“Improving productivity is key to unlocking the potential of the Welsh economy, and that means making sure businesses in every part of the country have the tools and support they need to grow and innovate. Projects like this demonstrate practical ways of increasing digital adoption, backed by Welsh Government funding through the Mid Wales Growth Deal.”

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin MP said:

“Supporting Welsh businesses to grow is a key priority for the UK Government. The investment in the Mid Wales Growth Deal is delivering real improvements for businesses across the region, supporting the local economy and creating more jobs. This new programme will mean SMEs across Mid Wales will have access to funding and technical support to increase their productivity and help them succeed.”

Businesses interested in applying are encouraged to submit an Expression of Interest via the Growing Mid Wales website: www.growingmid.wales/LoRaWAN