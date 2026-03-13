Mid Wales Business and Innovation Exchange to be Held at Aberystwyth University

Businesses from across Mid Wales will come together to discuss key challenges facing the sector at an event organised by Aberystwyth University next month.

Hosted by Aberystwyth Business School and AberInnovation, the Mid Wales Business and Innovation Exchange will take place at a number of Aberystwyth University sites, including Aberystwyth Arts Centre and AberInnovation in Gogerddan.

The exchange will explore real-world challenges for businesses, including Net Zero and the Circular Economy, cyber security and the impact of AI and automation.

Sessions will discuss challenges facing specific sectors and the economy as a whole, as well as offering opportunities for networking.

The event, which is being held on Wednesday 22 April, will also highlight how Aberystwyth University engages with businesses through consultancy, contract research and practical expertise to support the mid Wales economy.

Professor Homagni Choudhury, Head of Aberystwyth Business School, said:

“We are delighted to be launching this initiative in partnership with AberInnovation. Bringing together businesses, regional stakeholders and the University community, the Exchange will create a space for meaningful conversations about the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of our regional economy. “Rooted in mid Wales, Aberystwyth Business School is committed to working closely with entrepreneurs, policymakers and communities to support innovation, strengthen regional capabilities and contribute to sustainable economic growth. Events such as this help build new relationships, raise the visibility of local enterprises, and showcase the ways in which Aberystwyth University can support organisations to remain competitive, resilient and future-focused. “This event also reflects the university’s wider civic mission – to act as a partner in the economic and social development of our region. Our School sees this as the beginning of an ongoing programme of engagement with businesses and regional stakeholders. We look forward to developing this into an annual event alongside a wider series of actions designed to support the mid Wales economy.”

Dr Rhian Hayward, Chief Executive Officer at AberInnovation, added:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming businesses from across the mid Wales region to this event. It’s an opportunity to explore emerging challenges such as sustainability, technology adoption, and supply chains. AberInnovation is now in its 5th year of operations, and together with Aberystwyth University and IBERS, we are supporting the acceleration of innovation and collaboration toward economic growth across key sectors. This is a fantastic opportunity to share this widely and make new connections that can benefit from our ecosystem”

To find out more or book your place at the event, visit here.