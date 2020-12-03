Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Mid Wales Brewer Highly Commended at Great British Food Awards

A gluten free stout brewed in Mid Wales has been awarded a ‘Highly Commended’ accolade at this year’s prestigious Great British Food Awards 2020.

‘Dark Secret’ is one of the beers brewed by Monty’s Brewery in Montgomery, who were delighted to have two finalists in this year’s awards.

Awards head judge Natalia Ribbe said of the stout: “Beautiful flavour profile, something I could enjoy with a bowl of roast peanuts in front of a roaring fire on an autumnal day. I also think this would be an excellent beer to pair with the dessert on a tasting.”

Magnitude, Monty’s Brewery’s 8% barley wine, was also a finalist. This indulgent beer is full of sweet, malty characteristics and warming alcohol, perfect for sipping in front of the fire on a cold evening.

“To have two beers as finalists and one of them to receive ‘Highly Commended’ is a testament to the skill and hard work of our staff and brewers,” said Russ Honeyman, Monty’s Brewery’s commercial director.

“Dark Secret has been winning prizes consistently since we began brewing it in 2016. Awards like the Great British Food Awards enable us to secure sales not only in the UK but abroad too.”

To purchase Dark Secret and other beers from Monty’s Brewery, visit the company’s website https://www.montysbrewery.co.uk/products-page or telephone 01686 668933.

