Mid Wales Automation Firm Celebrates Success at UK Awards

Reeco Automation has won an award at the 2025 Automate UK Awards.

The Newtown-based firm won the Innovative Robotic / Automation Solution category for its work with Butternut Box, a dog food subscription service.

The firm said the award recognises Reeco’s ability to deliver tailored automation that helps businesses scale efficiently and sustainably. The Butternut Box project brought together seven RB2000 depalletisers and a fleet of 20 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) into a single turnkey solution, helping the fast-growing brand meet rising production demand while planning for future expansion.

The primary driver behind the project was to reduce manual handling and boost productivity, creating a safer, more efficient fulfilment process that supports Butternut Box’s continued growth.

“Receiving the recognition for this project is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of the Reeco team and our partner in automation, OMRON. Together, we prove what can be achieved with a dedicated team and innovative robotics products. Thank you to Automate UK for this award, to Butternut Box for the opportunity, and to everyone who has supported us on this journey. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of robotics and delivering solutions that are truly innovative,” said Rosie Davies, Managing Director at Reeco Automation.

The Automate UK Awards celebrate innovation and excellence across the UK automation and robotics industry.