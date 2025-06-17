Mid Wales Attraction Hosts Industry Open Day for Accommodation Providers

More than 40 tourism accommodation owners and representatives attended an open day at an award-winning Mid Wales visitor attraction on the edge of the Eryri National Park.

Corris Caverns at Corris, near Machynlleth welcomed the businesses with the aim of increasing awareness of the series of popular, all weather attractions on the site, and building partnerships. Additional investment was made in the attractions over the winter.

The site hosts King Arthur's Labyrinth, an underground attraction telling the story of the King Arthur legend, Corris Mine Explorers, which takes visitors deep inside the former Braich Goch Slate Mine, which was worked from 1836 to 1970, the outdoor storytelling maze, Corris Craft Centre and Corris Café.

The craft centre comprises nine craft workshops, each independently run by artisan craftspeople.

The multi award-winning Dyfi Distillery is run by Pete and Danny Cameron, owners of Corris Caverns, whose Pollination Gin became the first UK gin to qualify for protected geographical status earlier this year.

Agau Jewellery is run by Phil Bryce-Grainger, a goldsmith who previously worked onsite at Gwynfynydd Welsh Gold Mine, Dolgellau crafting jewellery from the world’s most precious metal.

Sammi Wilson Art showcases abstract art and photography by the artist whose work is winning international acclaim, Quarry Pottery is run by Lahn Hinchliffe, who employs five potters and three ceramicists, The Candle Studio by Kym and Debbie Francis and Chocablock by Lisa Duffy and Richard Hanratty, which makes fudge and chocolates without artificial flavours.

Taran Eco Designs is run by John Skilleter who designs and makes furniture from windblown hardwood and reclaimed timber, Bowowhause in run by Enfys Klein who paints pet portraits, Delyn Glass is run by Kevin Brown who makes intricate glass sculptures of flowers, animals, dolphins, birds and dragons and the Welsh Deli stocks food and drinks products from across Wales.

Danny Cameron said:

“We’re really grateful to local accommodation providers giving up their valuable time to come and see the ongoing developments here at Corris Caverns. “We used the winter to invest further both underground and overground, and the results are great to see, but ultimately it takes an amazing team of staff to make every visit special.”

Shirley Owen, Corris Caverns’ marketing manager, added:

“We had nearly 80,000 visitors last year to this unique destination, which was another record year for us. We really do have something for everyone here, whatever the weather.”

Gareth and Gina Ritchie, of Afon Rhaidr Luxury Boutique Country House at Brithdir, Dolgellau, summed up the response of businesses to the open day.

“It has been a fantastic day,” said Gina. “Thank you to the Corrs Caverns team for allowing us to come and experience such a wonderful series of adventures. “We hope to send many of our guests this way, especially when it rains. It’s great that there are so many things to do in one place.”

Grant Stott from Nyth Robin, a touring and glamping site at Aberdovey, said:

“It was a really useful day and gave Corris Caverns great exposure. A lot of our customers will visit. They have done so much work here and are constantly improving the quality of the attractions.”

Stella Shaw from Bala Packpackers Hostel in Bala, added:

“I love the atmosphere here at Corris Caverns; it’s clean, green, warm and the food is remarkable.”

Corris Caverns is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent membership company representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri.