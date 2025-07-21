Mid Wales Attraction Combines Gaming and History with New Minecraft Trail

A Mid Wales visitor attraction is combining ‘Mine, Myths and Minecraft’ by introducing virtual reality and gaming challenges.

The Silver Mountain Experience, based at the Llywernog silver-lead ore mine outside Aberystwyth, has added ‘The Minecraft Trail’ to any guided tour booked this summer.

The new attraction invites young explorers and gaming fans to take part in an interactive experience set across the attraction’s historic site. Participants are challenged to locate a series of missing Minecraft-style ore blocks hidden throughout the grounds.

Once found, each block’s position must be plotted using a specially designed explorer’s map, encouraging children to engage in map-reading, problem-solving, and a little real-world adventuring.

In addition to the outdoor trail, families can now also enjoy a dedicated on-site Minecraft gaming station, where children can explore a custom-built, digital re-creation of Silver Mountain’s underground mine.

This new, immersive layer to the visitor experience allows visitors to enjoy both the real and virtual versions of the attraction.

As well as these activities, visitors can enjoy a choice of guided and actor-led tours. Families can join the interactive ‘A Dragon’s Tale’ to help find Silver Mountain’s shy dragon, Grotty, or step into the dark with ‘The Black Chasm’, exploring ancient myths and grisly mining legends.

For a more traditional experience, ‘A Miner’s Life’ offers a look into the area’s mining history.

The admission ticket also includes access to Woohoo Woods, play areas, trails, puzzles, and the mining museum, packed with historic tools, machinery and stories from the past.

For those seeking a challenge, Ultimate Xscape offers two escape room adventures on-site.

The Silver Mountain Experience is a member of MWT Cymru, the independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).