Michael Plaut Appointed as Commissioner to The Crown Estate Board

Michael Plaut has been appointed to the Board of The Crown Estate with effect from July 2026.

Michael is a Welsh business leader with extensive leadership experience in the financial, commercial and non-profit sectors as well as the public sector. He is a non-executive director and Member for Wales at the BBC, Chair of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and a former Chair of the CBI in Wales. He is also Governor at the University of South Wales.

He lives and works in Wales and has an OBE for his services to business and entrepreneurship.

As well as the full responsibilities of a Commissioner of The Crown Estate Board, Michael will be responsible for providing advice about the conditions, priorities and opportunities in Wales, including about existing and emerging policies relevant to The Crown Estate's activities.

The appointment comes after the passing of the Crown Estate Act 2025, which granted The Crown Estate borrowing and new investment powers for the first time. It also increased the maximum number of commissioners on the Board from eight to 12 in line with modern corporate governance standards.

This included the provision to appoint a Commissioner who, alongside their wider responsibilities, can specifically support the Board's ongoing understanding of Welsh interests and issues to make sure The Crown Estate's strategy continues to take the conditions of Wales into consideration.

The Act also includes provisions to appoint Commissioners to advise on matters relating to England and Northen Ireland.

Ric Lewis, Chair of The Crown Estate, said:

“It's fantastic to be welcoming Michael to The Crown Estate Board. Michael's depth of experience across business, public service and cultural institutions, combined with his deep connection to and understanding of Wales, will be a valuable addition to the Board as we take forward our strategy in the years ahead.

“Following the Crown Estate Act 2025, this appointment strengthens the Board's collective insight and ensures we continue to take full account of Welsh interests and conditions as we invest for long‑term value for the nation.”

Michael Plaut said:

“It's a real privilege to join The Crown Estate Board, and I'm excited by the opportunity ahead. I am particularly looking forward to bringing a strong understanding and insight of Wales into Board discussions, helping to make sure that Welsh interests, conditions and opportunities continue to be fully reflected as we take decisions for the long term.”

The recruitment of Michael was made in accordance with the Code of Practice published by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The positions are appointed by the His Majesty The King under Royal Warrant, following recommendation by the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Prime Minister.