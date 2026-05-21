MHRA Announces Greater Presence in Wales to Drive Life Sciences Growth and Development

The life sciences industry in Wales is set to benefit from more direct engagement with the UK regulator the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

MHRA Liaison Days will bring MHRA representatives to Wales regularly to host meetings and workshops around the topics most relevant to the Welsh life sciences and healthcare sectors, the agency said. Local stakeholders working within the health, care and life sciences sectors will be able to book in-person surgery sessions with MHRA technical experts to facilitate more in-depth discussions.

Wales is a leader in MedTech, AI-powered diagnostics, wound healing, regenerative medicine, cell therapy and precision medicine, employing more than 13,000 specialists across 300 companies. Three quarters of the industry's output is for export, generating a turnover of £2.6 billion and significantly contributing to the economy.

The MHRA Board has met Welsh Government representatives in Cardiff to map out future partnership working.

MHRA Chief Executive Lawrence Tallon will also be visiting the Life Sciences Hub Wales to explore how the MHRA can strengthen its support to Welsh innovators.

MHRA's Liaison Days will include topics such as innovation pathways, clinical investigations for medtech, regulatory support and ways to engage with the MHRA throughout the product development pipeline. The agency said the direct access will support clinical research and the development of new therapies and technologies, getting potentially life-saving medicines and devices to patients quicker.

Professor Anthony Harnden, MHRA Chair, said:

“The MHRA is a regulator for all the nations which make up the UK and we are committed to strengthening our mutually beneficial relationships with partners and colleagues across the life sciences ecosystem in Wales. “By working alongside industry, researchers and healthcare we can support the development of cutting-edge treatments and life-changing medicines and medical devices for the people of Wales, always putting patients and their safety first.”

Lawrence Tallon, MHRA Chief Executive, said:

“We have listened to industry, academia and healthcare providers to understand how, as a regulator that really knows and understands all parts of the United Kingdom, we can support their work to deliver the best possible outcomes for patients. “Our more regular presence in Wales is an exciting opportunity to support the growing life sciences industry, ensuring advice and expertise is tailored to local communities and economies, helping the sector to thrive.”

Health Technology Wales Director, Dr Susan Myles, said:

“We are excited about the opportunity to work in closer collaboration with the MHRA to support the development of innovative health technologies. “Wales has a thriving life sciences sector and it is important that we identify technologies with potential to improve the lives of people in Wales.”

Programme Director of the All Wales Therapeutics and Toxicology Centre (AWTTC), Dr Andrew Champion, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the MHRA's increased engagement in Wales and the opportunities this creates for our life sciences and research community. Through the Yellow Card Centre Wales, hosted within AWTTC, we are encouraging the reporting of adverse reactions to medicines, vaccines and devices across NHS Wales to improve patient safety, and through our collaboration with the MHRA on ILAP we are accelerating the development and patient access to transformational new medicines. The MHRA Liaison Days will strengthen relationships with Welsh partners who are working to improve health outcomes for people living in Wales.”

Cari-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, Life Sciences Hub Wales, said:

“I'm delighted to welcome the MHRA's increased presence in Wales. This is a positive step for innovators, researchers and health and social care partners, helping to create the right environment for innovation to grow. Life Sciences Hub Wales is proud to work with and support those developing the next generation of treatments and devices that will make a difference to the lives of people in Wales whilst supporting our economy.”

For more information including how to register for MHRA's Liaison Days in Wales contact wales-support@mhra.gov.uk