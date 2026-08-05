MHA Targets Further Wales Growth as It Marks Successful First Three Years

Accountancy and advisory firm MHA is planning for further expansion in Wales as it marks three years of significant growth in the country.

MHA first established a presence in Wales following a merger with Swansea-based firm Gerald Thomas at the beginning of 2023 before merging with Cardiff-based Watts Gregory and HJE Healthcare Accountants in July 2023.

The practice has since grown to have 110 staff, including partners, in Wales and has made several recent high-profile promotions and appointments across its Cardiff and Swansea offices.

In July, AIM-listed MHA, which has 30 UK offices and is part of Baker Tilly International, revealed its revenues in Wales climbed 8% to £9.4m as it posted record financial revenues of £251m, its first full set of results as a public company.

James Dobson, Chief Operating Officer for MHA in Wales, said he believes there are many opportunities for organic growth in Wales and that MHA is also open to further M&A activity in the region, in line with the firm's overall growth strategy.

James said:

“Our success here in a relatively short period of time has been phenomenal. “As a business we are investing significantly in Wales, in our people and in our offering. Our Cardiff office has been transformed as part of a major refurbishment. We want our offices to be a great place to work, somewhere our people enjoy spending time with colleagues and clients. “Our people strategy is bearing fruit with a number of our specialists moving into senior roles and this is helping to create career progression opportunities for people across the business.”

Recent promotions and appointments made by MHA in Wales include Sarah Curzon becoming the firm's Tax Lead for the region, Laura Farrow becoming a partner and the firm's Audit Lead for the region, and director Huw Padgett becoming the region's Healthcare lead.

Sarah Curzon, Partner, added:

“What's been particularly pleasing about our growth journey is that we have Wales-based specialists that are deeply embedded within our national service and sector teams. This has meant our colleagues are constantly at the sharp end of changing regulation, sector knowledge and best practice and can tap into further national and international expertise. “Having access to genuine specialists is something our clients value enormously, especially those that need high level support in areas like complex tax planning, cross border trade, and regulated sectors. “It has created a point of difference for us in the Wales market and is something that will help us continue supporting our ambitious clients to realise their goals.”

MHA's key sectors in Wales include healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, not-for-profit, construction and real estate and professional services. The firm also has a growing wealth management and financial planning division within Wales, supporting clients to manager personal wealth.