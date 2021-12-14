Metro Plus Project to Reduce Newport-Cardiff Car Commutes

A new scheme being undertaken by Newport City Council will see the development of improved roadside infrastructure to encourage ncreased bus use and quicker journey times, plus a Park and Ride facility to the east of Newport with EV charging.

This Metro Plus project is part of a wider programme to deliver alternative sustainable transport options to an M4 relief road, and will include a new rapid bus corridor between Newport and Cardiff.

This will incorporate high quality passenger facilities, including electronic information and EV charging for buses, as well as active travel measures to access the corridor. Part of the plan is to make bus times more predictable.

Simon Nicholls, Bus Co-ordinator at Newport City Council, told Business News Wales that the project is designed to speed up travel between the two cities by using a range of sustainable transport modes.