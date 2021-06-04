Metro Bank Stores Report High Street Beginning to Recover

Cardiff boasts two Metro Bank stores located in Queen Street and Newport Road; now both stores report customers are returning to bank in store having witnessed a steady rise in customer visits from mid -March to mid-May – numbers are up by 88%.

The Newport Road Metro Bank opened in 2020 during the pandemic – as an essential service the bank has remained open throughout the pandemic, but operating on reduced hours. Now, both stores are back to a seven day a week operation – open Monday – Saturday 08:30am – 6pm. Sunday: 11am – 5pm.

Queen Street is home to 2,988 safe deposit boxes and Newport Road 2,902 boxes – which customers have needed access to through the pandemic and lockdowns.

“Since opening last June, customers visiting our Newport Road store have remained quite steady – we have Wales’ only drive thru bank, which has helped customers access our services whilst remaining socially distant”, explained store manager Leanne Sutton. “Now that Wales is on the verge of opening up fully, we are looking forward to growing our customer base even more. “Despite the pandemic, we have helped customers every day during lockdowns with their essential banking. We are integral to this local community and have been here to help, so it’s great that since lockdown lifted we have seen a steady increase in customers coming back in to our stores. We look forward to welcoming back any customers who have not yet had the chance to pop in and see us”.

Metro Bank’s Cardiff stores can be found at 507 Newport Road and 40 Queen Street.