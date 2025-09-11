Metro Bank Hires Head of Corporate Banking for Wales and South West

Metro Bank has appointed Alison Whistance as Head of Corporate Banking for Wales and the South West.

Based in Cardiff, Alison will be responsible for growing Metro Bank’s corporate banking presence across the region, as well as growing a dedicated team.

With over 15 years corporate banking experience, Alison has joined from Lloyds Banking Group where she was Head of Private Capital.

Metro Bank works with both owner-managed and sponsor backed companies and supports on a broad range of corporate banking activities including; refinancing, acquisitions, Management Buy-Outs/Management Buy-Ins, business growth and working capital.

Cormac Burns, Director of Corporate Banking at Metro Bank, said:

“Alison’s appointment will help us to expand our corporate banking offering in Wales and the South West and we are delighted she’s joined the team. Metro Bank is committed to showing how successful relationship banking can be; becoming a trusted partner to all of our customers as we support their ambitions and growth objectives.”

Alison Whistance, Head of Corporate Banking, Wales and South West, said: