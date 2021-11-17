Merthyr on Track for Greater Connectivity

The building of a new railway station for Merthyr Tydfil is a key strategic aspiration of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council and work has begun to deliver this vital new infrastructure. Part of the Council’s town centre masterplan, the project will increase Merthyr’s connectivity and accessibility, and link to the Core Valley Lines network, offering a major expansion in sustainable transport modes.

Alun Evans, Strategic Infrastructure Programme Manager for the Council told Business News Wales:

“As part of the South Wales Metro Project, the Merthyr Tydfil Interchange Project looks to create a fit for purpose, modern, high quality gateway station to the town and the wider Borough. “It’s a key aspiration of the new emerging town centre masterplan and will provide a significant regeneration opportunity within the Borough, increasing connectivity and accessibility to the wider region.”

Despite its gateway location and transport links, Merthyr has experienced economic deprivation in recent years, with unemployment, reduced town-centre footfall and depopulation. The new rail station, adjacent to the recently completed bus interchange, provides an opportunity to significantly improve the interchange between the two modes of transport.

Improvements to the Core Valleys Lines, in tandem with the railway station, promises to open new options for residents in terms of employment and access to services and facilities. It will also have a transformative impact for local businesses and the town centre itself through increased footfall.